Lunchbreak: Peppermint Whoopie Pies

Jessie Sheehan is a cookbook author, food writer, recipe developer, and baker. She is the author of The Vintage Baker

http://jessiesheehanbakes.com

Recipe:

Peppermint Whoopie Pies

Yield: 18 whoopies

For the pies:

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Rounded 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup shortening

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1 1/4 cups packed dark brown sugar

2 egg yolks

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

3/4 cup Dutch processed cocoa powder

1 teaspoon espresso powder

1/2 cup boiling water

3/4 cup buttermilk, room temperature

For the peppermint filling:

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

4 cups of confectioners’ sugar, sifted if lumpy

6 tablespoons heavy cream, room temperature

1 teaspoon peppermint extract, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Crushed candy canes or peppermint candies for decorating

Instructions:

To make the pies, preheat the oven to 350-degrees.

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together and set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment, or in large mixing bowl and using a whisk, combine the shortening, butter, and sugar, and mix on medium-low speed until slightly fluffy, scraping down the bowl with a flexible spatula, as needed. Add the yolks and vanilla and mix until just incorporated.

Place the cocoa and espresso powders in a small bowl and add the boiling water. Whisk until combined and add to the stand mixer bowl. Mix on medium low to combine.

Add the dry mixture in three additions, alternating with the buttermilk in two. Stop the mixer when there is still unincorporated flour in the dough and finish mixing by hand. Let the batter rest on the counter, lightly covered with plastic wrap, for at least 30 minutes.

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and drop 1 1/2 tablespoons of dough about 1-inch apart on the sheets. Bake for 10 minutes, rotating the pans halfway through the baking time until the cookies are dry to the touch and bounce back when lightly pressed.

Let cool completely before filling.

To make the peppermint filling, place the butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and beat on low to medium-low until smooth, about 3 minutes. Begin adding the sugar, a 1/2 cup at a time, alternating with a tablespoon or two of the cream, until all of the sugar and cream has been added. Stop the mixer and scrape the bowl with a rubber spatula, as needed.

Add the peppermint and salt, and continue mixing on medium-low for at least 5 to 10 minutes, if not longer. The frosting will be quite light, creamy, and fluffy when it is done.

Store the frosting tightly covered at room temperature for up to 24 hours or refrigerate it for up to one month. Bring the frosting to room temperature prior to using.

Place the crushed candy in a shallow bowl and roll the frosted edges of the pies in the candy so it adheres to the frosting.

Serve whoopies immediately, or freeze on a cookie sheet, covered with plastic wrap, for up to three weeks. Bring to room temp before serving.

Notes:

1) Recipe can be assembled in a stand mixer OR by hand in a bowl with a whisk and flexible spatula buttercream needs a mixer, though . . .

2) Perfect dessert for the holidays – so festive and Christmas-y

3) Make ahead option. – freeze the whoopie pies – either assembled – or just the little cakes themselves and assemble when you need them

4) Fill them with a different flavor of buttercream – like just plain – if you are not a peppermint lover

5) Decorate with something other than candy canes or peppermint candies – such as red and green sparkling sugar or sprinkles, mini chocolate chips – toasted coconut (if you are going for a plain buttercream . . . )