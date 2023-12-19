Juan Gutierrez – Lettuce Entertain You Corporate Pastry Chef & Executive Pastry Chef of The St. Regis Chicago

Miru

(at The St. Regis Chicago)

401 E. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL

11th floor

https://www.mirurestaurant.com/

Check Out:

CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS WITH JAPANESE FRIED CHICKEN

This Christmas, Miru invites you to say goodbye to the ordinary holiday fare and indulge in Japanese fried chicken. In a playful nod to the Japanese tradition of ordering fried chicken on Christmas Eve, Miru has crafted a savory dish that promises to elevate your holiday feast. A half bird is available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, for both dine in and carry-out at 26.00, plus tax (gratuity not included).

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION

Ring in the New Year at Miru! We invite you to join us for an end-of-year celebration with stunning views of the Chicago skyline and Navy Pier fireworks.

NEW YEAR’S DAY (SILK) PAJAMA BRUNCH

Start 2024 in style at Miru! Slip out of bed and into your most luxurious silk pajamas for a whimsical New Year’s Day brunch. Take in the skyline views while strolling through our live-action sushi station, Japanese specialties, and Wagyu carving station, plus a selection of breakfast favorites like Cinnamon French Toast, Eggs Benedict, Pain au chocolat and more. Guests will also have the pleasure of indulging in Pastry Chef Juan Gutierrez’s sweet treats and confections. Mimosa bottle service will be available with a selection of freshly squeezed juices.

Cost is 95.00 per person (plus tax), gratuity not included.

Recipe:

Peppermint Chocolate Cake



FOR THE CAKE

Ingredients for the cake

-1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

-3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

-1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

-1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

-1 teaspoon salt

-2 cups white granulated sugar

-2 large eggs

-1 cup buttermilk

-1/2 cup vegetable oil

-2 teaspoons pure vanilla paste

-1 cup hot coffee

– ½ cup crushed peppermint candies (such as starlight mints), use more if desired

– Chocolate frosting, recipe below



Method for the cake

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease 2x 9-inch round cake pans with butter and line base with parchment paper. Sift together flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt into a large bowl. Whisk in sugar, then add eggs, buttermilk, oil and vanilla. Whisk well to combine until lump free, about 30 seconds. Pour hot coffee into batter, mixing well. Cake batter should be a thin consistency. Pour batter into cake pans and bake for 30-35 minutes or until a wooden skewer inserted into the center comes out clean. Let cool for 10 minutes, then turn out onto wire racks to cool completely before frosting





Ingredients for the frosting

– ½ cup butter

– 2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

– 3 cups powdered sugar (confectioners or icing sugar)

– 1/3 cup milk

– 1 teaspoon Vanilla paste

Method for the frosting

Melt butter. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the melted butter and cocoa powder. Alternately add powdered sugar and milk, beating to spreading consistency, add a small amount of additional milk, if needed. Stir in the vanilla paste. Place the bottom layer of the cake on your serving platter of choice and add a layer of frosting and top with crushed peppermint candies. Be sure to reserve some to decorate the top. Place the second cake layer on top and finish frosting the cake. Add the remaining peppermint candies to decorate.