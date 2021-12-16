Lunchbreak: Peppermint Brownies

Sarah Farmer, Executive Culinary Director at Taste of Home
Recipe:
Peppermint Brownies
Prep: 15 min. Bake: 35 min + cooking.
Makes: 2 dozen
Ingredients:
- 1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup baking cocoa
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¾ cup canola oil
- 2 cups sugar
- 4 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2/3 cup crushed peppermint candies
- Glaze:
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 tablespoon shortening
- 2 tablespoons crushed peppermint candies
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13×9-in. baking pan with foil and grease the foil; set pan aside.
- In a bowl, whisk together first 4 ingredients. In a large bowl, beat oil and sugar until blended. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Gradually add flour mixture; stir in peppermint candies. Spread into prepared pan.
- Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 35-40 minutes. Cool in a pan on a wire rack.
- In a microwave, melt chocolate chips and shortening; stir until smooth. Spread glaze over brownies; sprinkle with candies. Cut into bars.
Nutrition Facts: 1 brownie: 222 calories, 11g fat (3g saturated fat), 35mg cholesterol, 128mg sodium, 31g carbohydrate (22 sugars, 1g fiber), 3g protein.