Lunchbreak: Peppermint Brownies

Sarah Farmer, Executive Culinary Director at Taste of Home

Peppermint Brownies

Prep: 15 min. Bake: 35 min + cooking.

Makes: 2 dozen

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup baking cocoa
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ¾ cup canola oil
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 4 large eggs, room temperature
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2/3 cup crushed peppermint candies
  • Glaze:
    • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
    • 1 tablespoon shortening
    • 2 tablespoons crushed peppermint candies

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13×9-in. baking pan with foil and grease the foil; set pan aside.
  2. In a bowl, whisk together first 4 ingredients. In a large bowl, beat oil and sugar until blended. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Gradually add flour mixture; stir in peppermint candies. Spread into prepared pan.
  3. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 35-40 minutes. Cool in a pan on a wire rack.
  4. In a microwave, melt chocolate chips and shortening; stir until smooth. Spread glaze over brownies; sprinkle with candies. Cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts: 1 brownie: 222 calories, 11g fat (3g saturated fat), 35mg cholesterol, 128mg sodium, 31g carbohydrate (22 sugars, 1g fiber), 3g protein.

