Lunchbreak: Pepita Pesto Zoodle Noodle Salad

Lindsay Navama
http://www.thirdcoastkitchen.com
Hungry for Harbor Country
https://www.agatepublishing.com/titles/hungry-for-harbor-country
Recipe:
Pepita Pesto Zoodle Noodle Salad
4–6 refreshing servings
30 min start to finish
Special Items Needed
Food processor or blender
Spiralizer tool or mandoline with julienne blade
Pesto Sauce
1 ½ cups stemmed and loosely packed fresh basil leaves
2 cups stemmed and loosely packed fresh baby spinach leaves
¼ cup roasted pepitas (In a pinch, use any shelled pumpkin seeds.)
1 clove garlic, peeled
6 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 tablespoons nutritional yeast (found at many markets in the health food section)
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon honey or agave (In a pinch, use granulated sugar.)
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Zucchini Noodles
4 large zucchini
Garnish
Lemon zest
Fresh basil leaves
Pepitas
Make the Pesto Sauce
Combine all the ingredients for the sauce, starting with the basil and ending with the pepper, in a blender or food processor fit with the blade attachment. Pulse until well combined but not completely smooth, about 1 minute.
Make the Zucchini Noodles
Cut off the ends of the zucchini. Use a spiralizer tool or mandoline with a julienne blade to make zucchini noodles about the size of spaghetti.
Let’s Eat!
Place the zucchini noodles in a medium bowl and drizzle about ½ cup of the pesto over the top. Use a large spoon and fork or tongs to gently toss to coat. Sample a bite and decide if you’d like to add more pesto. Garnish with the lemon zest, fresh basil leaves, and pepitas. Enjoy immediately, or store covered in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. If you store, zucchini contains a good amount of water—so make sure to drain any excess liquid before serving.
The remaining pesto can be stored in an airtight jar in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days or frozen for up to 1 month.
Reprinted with permission from Hungry For Harbor Country by Lindsay Navama, Agate Publishing, May 2020.