Lunchbreak: Pepita Pesto Zoodle Noodle Salad

Lindsay Navama

http://www.thirdcoastkitchen.com

Hungry for Harbor Country

https://www.agatepublishing.com/titles/hungry-for-harbor-country

Recipe:

Pepita Pesto Zoodle Noodle Salad

4–6 refreshing servings

30 min start to finish

Special Items Needed

Food processor or blender

Spiralizer tool or mandoline with julienne blade

Pesto Sauce

1 ½ cups stemmed and loosely packed fresh basil leaves

2 cups stemmed and loosely packed fresh baby spinach leaves

¼ cup roasted pepitas (In a pinch, use any shelled pumpkin seeds.)

1 clove garlic, peeled

6 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast (found at many markets in the health food section)

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon honey or agave (In a pinch, use granulated sugar.)

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Zucchini Noodles

4 large zucchini

Garnish

Lemon zest

Fresh basil leaves

Pepitas

Make the Pesto Sauce

Combine all the ingredients for the sauce, starting with the basil and ending with the pepper, in a blender or food processor fit with the blade attachment. Pulse until well combined but not completely smooth, about 1 minute.

Make the Zucchini Noodles

Cut off the ends of the zucchini. Use a spiralizer tool or mandoline with a julienne blade to make zucchini noodles about the size of spaghetti.

Let’s Eat!

Place the zucchini noodles in a medium bowl and drizzle about ½ cup of the pesto over the top. Use a large spoon and fork or tongs to gently toss to coat. Sample a bite and decide if you’d like to add more pesto. Garnish with the lemon zest, fresh basil leaves, and pepitas. Enjoy immediately, or store covered in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. If you store, zucchini contains a good amount of water—so make sure to drain any excess liquid before serving.

The remaining pesto can be stored in an airtight jar in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days or frozen for up to 1 month.

Reprinted with permission from Hungry For Harbor Country by Lindsay Navama, Agate Publishing, May 2020.