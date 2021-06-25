Lunchbreak: Penne Pasta Salad

Chef Nik Fields

https://www.chicchefco.com/

Recipe:

Penne Pasta Salad

kosher salt

1 Chic Chef penne pasta

2 c. fresh basil leaves

1/3 c. raw walnuts, toasted

1/3 c. grated Parmesan

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1/4 c. extra-virgin pesto olive oil

1 pt. grape or cherry tomatoes, halved and quartered if large

1 c. crumbled feta, plus more for garnish

Cucumber, amount to your liking – chopped

1. Bring a large pot of salted boiling water to a boil. Cook penne according to package directions, until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup pasta water, and return to pot.

2. Meanwhile, make pesto: In a food processor fitted with a metal blade, blend basil, walnuts, Parmesan, and garlic. Slowly add olive oil in a steady stream. Season with salt.

3. Add pesto and 1/4 cup pasta water to pot, stirring until saucy and creamy. (Add more pasta water until you reach your desired consistency.) Add tomatoes, cucumbers and feta and stir until combined.

4. Divide pasta among six mason jars and top with additional feta.