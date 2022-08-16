Executive Pastry Chef Antonio Incandela – Obélix
Obélix
700 North Sedgwick Street, Chicago, IL
https://www.obelixchicago.com/
Recipe:
Stone Fruit Galette Filling
Ingredients:
|Fresh peaches medium sized
|7
|Chopped Fresh Thyme
|1 teaspoon
|Sugar
|½ cup
|Salt
|1 pinch
|Lemon Zest
|½ ea medium lemon
|Lemon Juice
|½ medium lemon
|Corn Starch
|1 Tablespoon
|Yields
|12 peach galettes
Method:
- Slice peaches thin keeping the skin on
- Remove leaves from spring of thyme and chop. Combine with sliced peaches
- Mix all remaining ingredients together with peaches
- Place peaches in the center of an 8 inch pie dough circle
- Fold the pie dough partially over the peaches 5 times leaving an exposed center
- Coat galettes with egg wash over the dough
- Sprinkle sugar in the raw over entire galette
- Refrigerate for 20 min
- Preheat oven to 400
- Bake galettes on a parchment paper lined sheet tray for 20 min or until golden brown and crisp
- Let cool completely before eating