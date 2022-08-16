Executive Pastry Chef Antonio Incandela – Obélix

Obélix

700 North Sedgwick Street, Chicago, IL

https://www.obelixchicago.com/

Recipe:

Stone Fruit Galette Filling

Ingredients:

Fresh peaches medium sized 7
Chopped Fresh Thyme 1 teaspoon 
Sugar½ cup
Salt1 pinch
Lemon Zest ½ ea medium lemon
Lemon Juice½ medium lemon
Corn Starch1 Tablespoon 
Yields12 peach galettes 

Method:

  1. Slice peaches thin keeping the skin on
  2. Remove leaves from spring of thyme and chop. Combine with sliced peaches
  3. Mix all remaining ingredients together with peaches
  4. Place peaches in the center of an 8 inch pie dough circle
  5. Fold the pie dough partially over the peaches 5 times leaving an exposed center
  6. Coat galettes with egg wash over the dough
  7. Sprinkle sugar in the raw over entire galette
  8. Refrigerate for 20 min
  9. Preheat oven to 400
  10. Bake galettes on a parchment paper lined sheet tray for 20 min or until golden brown and crisp
  11. Let cool completely before eating