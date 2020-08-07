Lunchbreak: Peach Cookies

Sasha Nary – Sasha Cakes

https://www.sashacakeschicago.com/

Recipe:

Peach Cookies by Sasha Nary(@SashaCakesChicago)

Ingredients List:

3/4 cup granulated sugar

7 tbsp (100 grams) unsalted butter

2 eggs

3 tbsp full fat sour cream

1 tsp baking powder

2.5 cups all-purpose flour

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup raw (or lightly roasted) whole almonds

1 cup of clear no pulp peach juice or apple juice, divided into ½ cup and ½ cup in separate bowls (you can also use apple juice and fruit punch, or any other no pulp juice of your choice)

Yellow and Red gel food coloring

1/2 cup granulated sugar for decorations

Fresh mint leaves

Equipment:

Medium pot with water

Stand mixer, pedal attachment

Tea spoon or melon baller

Baking tray/sheet pan

Parchment paper

Directions:

Homemade Dolce-De-Leche:

Place 1 can of sweetened condensed milk into the pot with water (water must completely cover the can of sweetened condensed milk), cover, and bring to boil on high heat. Once the water starts boiling, reduce the heat to low (make sure the water is still slightly bubbling on your low heat), keep the pot covered, and boil your can of sweetened condensed milk for 2 hours. Once 2 hours has passed, pour out the hot water from the pot (carefully, keeping the can in the pot), pour cold water into the pot making sure the water is fully covering the can, and set aside to cool off.

Cookies:

Meanwhile, prepare the mint leaves: wash and pat dry, setting aside. Place sugar, butter, and eggs into your mixer’s bowl, and stir with pedal attachment on lowest (“stir”) speed, slowing increasing the speed to highest. Mix on high speed for about 5 minutes, until all ingredients are combined and smooth. Reduce the speed of your mix to lowest, and add sour cream, one tablespoon at a time. Mix on lowest speed until sour cream is well combined, slowly increase mixer’s speed to highest and beat the mixture for about 1 minute. Reduce mixer’s speed to lowest and slowly add baking powder and flour, while still mixing on lowest speed until flour has fully incorporated. As soon as all flour is added and has fully incorporated into the wet ingredients – turn off your mixer, be careful to not overmix. The dough should be sticky, pliable. Cover the bowl with the dough with cling film/glade and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat your oven to 395F. Line your baking pan/cookie sheet with parchment paper, set aside. Add few drops of yellow gel food coloring into one bowl with peach or apple juice, and few drops of red food coloring into another bowl of peach or apple juice (you can use any other no pulp clear juice of your choice). Stir in gel food colors well until they fully dissolve in your juice. At this time, our dough has cooled off in the fridge. Prepare your parchment paper lined baking sheet, tea spoon, and small bowl with some water. Dip one hand in water, take 1 full tea spoon of the dough, and roll a small ball (size of whole walnut); place on the parchment paper on baking sheet. Make sure your balls of the dough are at least half an inch apart as they will expand during baking. Bake on the middle rack of your oven for 15 minutes, turning around the baking sheet halftime to allow even baking. Allow baked cookies to cool off for few minutes. Once the baked cookies cooled off, scoop out a center from each cookie by using a teaspoon or melon baller. Optional: reserve the scooped out centers to later mix into the dolce-de-leche. By this time your homemade dolce-de-leche has cooled off in cold water. Fill each cookie’s with approximately one tea spoon of dolce-de-leche and one whole almond. Try to match each half of “peach cookie” in size/shape, stick each half together, forming a “peach”. Once all halves of the cookies are matched, freeze them for about 10 minutes – so they adhere together and don’t move much during the decorative time. Once filled/matched cookies have chilled in the freezer, it’s time to decorate! Set bowls with yellow and red juice, a bowl with granulated sugar, whole almonds, and mint. Dip half of each “peach” cookie into red apple juice, the other half into yellow apple juice, then roll in sugar. Add one or couple of fresh mint leaves. Once all peach cookies have been decorated, you are free to enjoy them immediately! They do taste best after being freezed for about 10-15 minutes or refrigerated for few hours, but who’s going to wait! J