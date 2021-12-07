Lunchbreak: Peach cobbler

Jasiman Green
Jars by Jasiman, 2537 S. Wabash Ave.
- Website: https://www.jarsbyjasiman.com/
- Twitter: @ByJasiman
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jarsbyjasiman
- Instagram: @JARSBYJASIMAN
Recipe:
Ingredients:
● 6-8 fresh peaches, peeled and sliced
● 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
● 1 cup flour
● 1 cup sugar
● 1 cup brown sugar
● 1 tablespoon baking powder
● ⅛ teaspoon salt
● 1 cup milk
● 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
● Juice from ½ lemon
● 2 teaspoons cinnamon
● 1 teaspoon nutmeg
Preparation:
● Preheat oven to 375°F.
● Pour melted butter into center of 9×13-inch baking dish, do not spread butter around pan.
● In a separate bowl, combine flour, 1 cup sugar, salt, and baking powder. Slowly pour in milk and vanilla extract, and stir to combine. Pour batter over butter, but do not stir.
● Add brown sugar, peach slices, cinnamon, nutmeg and lemon juice to a saucepan on high heat. Stir frequently until sugar is completely melted and peaches have released their juices.
● Pour peaches over top of batter. Do not stir.
● Bake for 40-45 minutes or until top of cobbler is a golden in color.
● Serve warm or cold, or with a scoop of Jars by Jasiman vanilla pudding. Enjoy!