Chef Paul Fehribach – Big Jones

Big Jones

5347 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60640

(773) 275-5725

Event:

Andersonville Chamber of Commerce’s

TASTE OF ANDERSONVILLE

Returns Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 5 – 8 pm

The event features two cultivated routes, allowing hungry foodies to travel up and down the Clark Street business corridor sampling more than 20 dinner, drink and dessert options from Andersonville’s robust restaurant district.

Recipe:

Peach Cobbler

Makes one 13” x 9” casserole

For the topping:

1 and ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 Tablespoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup very cold unsalted butter

1 cup very cold whole milk

For the filling:

¾ cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon coriander

½ teaspoon cloves

½ teaspoon kosher salt

3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

6 peaches, washed and pared (peeling is optional)

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

First, make the topping: Sift together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Use the large side of a box grater to grate the butter into the dry mixture and toss to combine. Pour the whole milk over and mix just to combine – the mix will be between a dough and a batter, and lumpy is good! Just don’t overwork the flour. Rest at room temperature while you proceed.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Sift together the sugar, spices, salt and flour, and have at the ready. Toss the pared peaches in the lemon juice. Use one tablespoon of the butter to grease a 13” x 9” casserole. Melt the remaining butter in a large sauté pan, add the peaches and juice and cook over medium heat turning often, until the peaches soften slightly and render some of their juice – just enough to coat the peaches and making them look “juicy.” Toss in the dry mixture and transfer to the casserole. Evenly spread the topping over the peaches and bake on the bottom rack of the oven until the peach filling is bubbling all around and the center of the cobbler registers at least 215 degrees F on a food thermometer, about 40 minutes. Transfer to the top rack to brown for a few minutes and serve with your favorite ice cream.