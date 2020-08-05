Lunchbreak: Peach Barbecue Glaze

Lisa Counts – Executive Chef, The Chopping Block

https://www.thechoppingblock.com/

Recipe:

Peach Barbecue Glaze

Yield: 4-6 servings

Active time: 20 minutes

Start to finish: 40 minutes

Try this glaze on roasted or grilled pork, ham, chicken or duck. The recipe makes enough to glaze 2 to 3 pounds of meat plus some extra to serve on the side.

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 shallot, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, freshly grated

1 clove garlic, minced

Zest of one lemon

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

4 peaches, sliced around the pit

1/4 cup scallions, thinly sliced on the bias

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, rough chopped

Water to thin out as necessary

Salt and pepper to taste

Lighty coat sliced peaches with Gravesend oil and salt and pepper. Grill peaches over high heat until charred on both sides and softened. Heat a saucepan over medium heat and add the oil. Gently sauté the shallot, ginger and garlic until aromatic, about 1 minute. Add the remaining ingredients including the grilled peaches and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook, covered, for about 20 minutes. Puree the sauce in a blender or with a hand emersion blender. Season to taste with salt and pepper.