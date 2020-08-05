Lunchbreak: Peach Barbecue Glaze

Lisa Counts – Executive Chef, The Chopping Block
https://www.thechoppingblock.com/
Recipe:
Peach Barbecue Glaze
Yield: 4-6 servings
Active time: 20 minutes
Start to finish: 40 minutes
Try this glaze on roasted or grilled pork, ham, chicken or duck. The recipe makes enough to glaze 2 to 3 pounds of meat plus some extra to serve on the side.
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 shallot, minced
1 teaspoon ginger, freshly grated
1 clove garlic, minced
Zest of one lemon
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes
1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
4 peaches, sliced around the pit
1/4 cup scallions, thinly sliced on the bias
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, rough chopped
Water to thin out as necessary
Salt and pepper to taste
- Lighty coat sliced peaches with Gravesend oil and salt and pepper.
- Grill peaches over high heat until charred on both sides and softened.
- Heat a saucepan over medium heat and add the oil. Gently sauté the shallot, ginger and garlic until aromatic, about 1 minute.
- Add the remaining ingredients including the grilled peaches and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook, covered, for about 20 minutes.
- Puree the sauce in a blender or with a hand emersion blender. Season to taste with salt and pepper.