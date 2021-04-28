Lunchbreak: Patty Melt

Danny Krueger – Chef de Cuisine, Steingold’s

https://www.steingoldsdeli.com/

Steingold’s Delicatessen

3737 N. Southport Ave.

Chicago Il, 60613

(773) 661-2469

Recipe:

Steingold’s Patty Melt Evening Special

Makes two patty melts

Ingredients:

8oz ground beef

4oz chopped “Steingold’s hot-smoke, thick-sliced pastrami”

2 pinches Salt and Pepper

Sliced Gruyere Cheese

Half of a large onion, sliced thin

1oz (2T) cognac or brandy

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 slices Publican Quality Seeded Sourdough Rye Bread (or good alternative rye bread)

1 teaspoon rendered beef fat (or substitute butter)

1 tablespoon Steingold’s Sauce Gerbiche (or substituted Mayonnaise or homemade Gerbiche)

Instructions:

Sautée onions in olive oil, deglaze with cognac set aside.

Mix ground beef and pastrami, with S&P, and form two equal size patties.

Brush one side of each piece of bread with beef fat and sear that side of the bread in a hot pan (the one used to sautee the onions is great) once bread is nicely seared, set aside.

Grill burgers to desired temperature.

Pile onions on burgers.

Cover with Gruyere.

Cover the burgers with a lid and squirt a tiny bit of water underneath to melt the cheese).

Place the burger on the seared bread, top with other seared slice, cut in half diagonally, and serve.