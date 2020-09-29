Lunchbreak: Pasta Pie

SPACE 519 Co-Owner Lance Lawson and Chef Manager Kristian Madere

http://www.space519thelunchroom.com

Details:

Everything on the menu at The Lunchbox and The Lunchroom at SPACE 519 is available to order for delivery and takeout through ChowNow, DoorDash or Postmates, or via phone.

The restaurant’s “One Neighborhood Chicago” shopping bags are made by Apolis and every purchase goes to providing above-Fair-Trade wages, profit dividends, and retirement funds to the Bangladeshi mothers who make the bags. They have a water resistant lining and can carry more than 100 lbs. They retail for $68 in store and online at www.space519.comLunchroom at SPACE 519 +

The Lunchroom at SPACE 519 + The Lunchbox: Address: 200 East Chestnut Street Phone: 312-751-1519



Recipe:

SPACE 519 Pasta Pie

Ingredients:

6 oz. (3/4 cup) spaghetti

2 eggs, beaten

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup chopped onion

1 cup sour cream

1 lb. Italian sausage

1 6-oz. can tomato paste or marinara

½ cup vegetable broth or water

4 oz. (1/2 cup) mozzarella cheese, shredded

Oregano, Fennel Seeds, Salt & Pepper – to taste

Directions:

Break spaghetti in half. Cook in boiling salted water until done and drain. While still warm, combine spaghetti with eggs and Parmesan. Pour into a well-greased 10 inch pie pan and mold the mixture up around the sides with a spoon. Melt butter and add the onion and cook until translucent. Stir in sour cream and spoon over spaghetti. Remove sausage from casing, crumble and cook in skillet until done. Drain. Add oregano, fennel seeds, salt, and pepper to meat, to taste. Add tomato paste (or marinara) and water (or broth). Simmer for 7 minutes. Spoon sausage on top of sour cream mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Sprinkle the mozzarella on top and return to oven until cheese melts.