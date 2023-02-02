Meg Galus – Co-Owner & Pastry Chef
Cocoa + Co
1651 N Wells St., Chicago
Check Out:
Valentine’s Gifts and treats are in store and online now – Pastry Box preorder is February 1–8 for pickup Saturday the 11th and Sunday the 12th. Pastry and baked good specials also in store leading up to and on the holiday.
Recipe:
BREAKFAST HAND PIES
Pie Dough
2 cups + 2 Tablespoons of all-purpose flour
2 sticks minus 1 Tablespoon of unsalted butter
½ cup water
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 Tablespoon sugar
Make sure the butter is cubed and very cold
Make sure the water is ice cold
Put the flour, sugar, and salt in the bowl of a mixer or food processor
Add the sugar and pulse or paddle until the butter is in pea-sized chunks
Drizzle in the cold water and mix just until the dough comes together
Pat into a rectangle, wrap, and put in fridge or freezer to chill
Roll out to 1/8”
Cut into 4” squares – you can reuse the scraps once by stacking them together, and chilling before re-rolling (can also cut into any shape you want!)
Passionfruit Curd
1/2 cup passionfruit juice or puree
½ c + 2 Tablespoons sugar
1 large eggs
3 egg yolks
1 stick butter (unsalted)
Combine juice, sugar, eggs and yolks in a bowl
Place bowl over a pot of simmering water
Whisk while cooking until thick
Add butter, whisk to smooth
Chill completely with plastic wrap touching the surface
Vanilla Icing
1 cup powdered sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Water as needed
Whisk a little water into powdered sugar until desired thickness
Whisk in vanilla extract
Assembly
Preheat the oven to 350F
Spoon or pipe some jam and/or curd into the center of one square, leaving at least ½” border around the outside
Brush a little water around the edges
Place another square on top and press down around the edges, sealing completely
Use a fork to imprint the edges of the hand pie
Chill at least 15 minutes
Brush the top of the hand pie with the egg wash provided
Pierce the middle with the fork to allow steam to escape
Bake about 20-25 minutes, until deep golden
Let cool completely
Whisk water and vanilla extract into the powdered sugar to create a thick but pourable icing
Drizzle hand pie with icing and decorate with sprinkles