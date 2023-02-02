Meg Galus – Co-Owner & Pastry Chef

Cocoa + Co

1651 N Wells St., Chicago

http://www.cocoaandco.com

Check Out:

Valentine’s Gifts and treats are in store and online now – Pastry Box preorder is February 1–8 for pickup Saturday the 11th and Sunday the 12th. Pastry and baked good specials also in store leading up to and on the holiday.

Recipe:

BREAKFAST HAND PIES

Pie Dough

2 cups + 2 Tablespoons of all-purpose flour

2 sticks minus 1 Tablespoon of unsalted butter

½ cup water

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 Tablespoon sugar

Make sure the butter is cubed and very cold

Make sure the water is ice cold

Put the flour, sugar, and salt in the bowl of a mixer or food processor

Add the sugar and pulse or paddle until the butter is in pea-sized chunks

Drizzle in the cold water and mix just until the dough comes together

Pat into a rectangle, wrap, and put in fridge or freezer to chill

Roll out to 1/8”

Cut into 4” squares – you can reuse the scraps once by stacking them together, and chilling before re-rolling (can also cut into any shape you want!)

Passionfruit Curd

1/2 cup passionfruit juice or puree

½ c + 2 Tablespoons sugar

1 large eggs

3 egg yolks

1 stick butter (unsalted)

Combine juice, sugar, eggs and yolks in a bowl

Place bowl over a pot of simmering water

Whisk while cooking until thick

Add butter, whisk to smooth

Chill completely with plastic wrap touching the surface

Vanilla Icing

1 cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Water as needed

Whisk a little water into powdered sugar until desired thickness

Whisk in vanilla extract

Assembly

Preheat the oven to 350F

Spoon or pipe some jam and/or curd into the center of one square, leaving at least ½” border around the outside

Brush a little water around the edges

Place another square on top and press down around the edges, sealing completely

Use a fork to imprint the edges of the hand pie

Chill at least 15 minutes

Brush the top of the hand pie with the egg wash provided

Pierce the middle with the fork to allow steam to escape

Bake about 20-25 minutes, until deep golden

Let cool completely

Whisk water and vanilla extract into the powdered sugar to create a thick but pourable icing

Drizzle hand pie with icing and decorate with sprinkles