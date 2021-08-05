Lunchbreak: Parmesan Cream, Truffle, and Fried Sage Gnocchi from Chef Fabio Viviani & Details on the 4th Annual Wine Rival

Chef Fabio Viviani
https://www.fabioviviani.com/main/fabio-viviani.php
Event:
WINE RIVAL
Sunday, August 29, 2021
Radius Chicago (640 W. Cermak, Chicago, IL 60616)
Tickets: $50
Recipe:
Parmesan Cream, Truffle, and Fried Sage Gnocchi
Serves: 4
For the Gnocchi:
– 6 Idaho Russet Potatoes
– 1 C. All Purpose Flour, (plus a little more as needed)
– 1 C. Grana Padano Cheese, Grated, (plus a little as needed)
– Pinch of ground Nutmeg
– Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Bake Potatoes in oven at 350 Degrees until fork tender. Once cool enough to handle, peel & discard skin. Pass potatoes through a food mill & refrigerate for 2-3 hours. For better results do this step 2 days ahead of actually making the gnocchi allowing the potato to dry out.
- Remove potatoes from refrigerator & place in a stand up mixer with paddle attachment along with flour, Grana Padano cheese & nutmeg. Mix all ingredients on low until well combined, being careful not to over mix.
- Divide dough into 4 equal portions, cover with a damp towel & let rest for 30 minutes.
- Roll each portion of dough to about ½ inch thickness (resembling a rope). Dust with flour as necessary. Cut into 1 inch pieces & slightly dust with flour.
- Set aside until ready to cook.
For the Parmesan Cream Sauce:
– 1 each Shallot, (minced)
– 2 each cloves garlic, (minced)
– 4 tablespoons olive oil
– 1 quart heavy cream
– 1 C. Grana Padano cheese, (grated)
– Salt & Pepper to taste
– 2 Tbl. Truffle pate or sauce (you can substitute fresh truffles if available)
Directions:
- In a large saucepan, sauté shallot & garlic, with olive oil until translucent. Add Cream & bring to a boil, reduce by half, then whisk in the Grana Padano cheese. Adjust seasoning with the salt & pepper as needed. Keep warm until ready to use with gnocchi.
Directions to Finish Dish:
- Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil, add enough salt to where you can taste it in the water & add gnocchi.
- In another large sauté pan, heat up parmesan cream sauce.
- Once gnocchi is floating in the boiling water take it out using a spider or a strainer, & add to the sauce.
- Add the Truffle pate to the pan & incorporate thoroughly. Divide between 4 plates & garnish with crispy sage leaves, freshly grated Grana Padano & serve.