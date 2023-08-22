Chef Tony Priolo, Piccolo Sogno

Piccolo Sogno

464 N. Halsted St., Chicago Il 60642

https://www.piccolosognorestaurant.com/

Event:

Chicago Gourmet

September 21-24, 2023

http://www.chicagogourmet.org

Grand Cru presented by UnitedHealthcare and Lexus

Harris Theater Rooftop, 205 E. Randolph St.

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Session 1: 2PM-5PM

Session 2: 7PM-10PM

Guests will taste and learn about the world’s finest spirits and wines curated by leading master sommeliers like Serafin Alvarado and extraordinary master mixologists like Daniel de Oliveira, both of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Chefs include Kwame Onwuachi, Tatiana NYC; Tony Priolo, Piccolo Sogno; Fabio Viviani, Siena Tavern and Bar Siena; Chef Beverly Kim, Parachute; Chef Joe Flamm, Rose Mary & BLVD; Chef Thai Dang, HaiSous; and many more.

Recipe:

Panzanella

(Tomato and Bread Salad)

Serves 4-6

By Tony Priolo

Ingredients:

12 Mixed heirloom Tomatoes- diced bite size

1 celery stalk (center preferred)

¼ cup basil leaves- torn by hand

2 cucumbers- peeled and diced bite size

3 scallions- sliced

1 small red onion (preferably Tropea onion) sliced into thin ribbons

1 cup diced stale bread (day old) drier the better

1/8 cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sea salt and Black pepper to Taste

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, add all the ingredients and mix well. Season with Salt and Pepper and Set aside. Let rest 2 hours before serving so the bread can soak up the flavors of the ingredients before serving. Mix again before serving and adjust the seasoning. Bread should be soft and salad should be served at room temp adjust seasoning before serving.