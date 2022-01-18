Lunchbreak: Paneer Butter Masala Bowl

Midday News

Ragoth Bala, Co-Founder of The Cumin Bowl

The Cumin Bowl

831 N Sedgwick St., Chicago, IL

Order carry-out or delivery from this virtual restaurant.

http://www.thecuminbowl.com

Recipe:

PANEER BUTTER MASALA BOWL FROM THE CUMIN BOWL

Serves 5-6 people

INGREDIENTS

For the paneer marinade:

  • 28 oz paneer, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1 cup plain yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
  • 2 teaspoons garam masala
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili (or ½ teaspoon ground red chili powder)
  • 1 teaspoon salt

For the sauce:

  • 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 large onion finely diced
  • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 ½ teaspoons garam masala
  • 1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 14 oz tomato puree
  • 1 teaspoon ground red chili powder (adjust to your taste preference)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 ¼ cups of heavy or thickened cream
  • 1 teaspoon white sugar
  • ¼ cup water if needed
  • 4 tablespoons fresh cilantro or coriander to garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a bowl, combine paneer with all of the ingredients for the paneer marinade; let marinate for 10 minutes or up to two hours.
  2. Heat oil in a large skillet or pot over medium-high heat. When sizzling, add paneer in pieces in batches of two or three, making sure not to crowd the pan. Fry until browned for only 2 minutes on each side. Set aside and keep warm.
  3. Melt the butter in the same pan. Fry the onions until soft (about 3 minutes).
  4. Add garlic and ginger and saute for 1 minute until fragrant, then add garam masala, cumin, turmeric and coriander. Fry for about 20 seconds until fragrant, while stirring occasionally.
  5. Pour in the tomato puree, chili powders and salt. Let simmer for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally until sauce thickens and becomes a deep brown red color.
  6. Stir the cream and sugar through the sauce. Add paneer back into the pan and cook for an additional 8-10 minutes until the sauce is thick and bubbling. Pour in the water to thin out the sauce, if needed.
  7. Garnish with cilantro (or coriander) and serve with rice, roti or salad.

