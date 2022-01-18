Lunchbreak: Paneer Butter Masala Bowl

Ragoth Bala, Co-Founder of The Cumin Bowl
The Cumin Bowl
831 N Sedgwick St., Chicago, IL
Order carry-out or delivery from this virtual restaurant.
Recipe:
PANEER BUTTER MASALA BOWL FROM THE CUMIN BOWL
Serves 5-6 people
INGREDIENTS
For the paneer marinade:
- 28 oz paneer, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 cup plain yogurt
- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
- 2 teaspoons garam masala
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili (or ½ teaspoon ground red chili powder)
- 1 teaspoon salt
For the sauce:
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 large onion finely diced
- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
- 1 ½ teaspoons garam masala
- 1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 14 oz tomato puree
- 1 teaspoon ground red chili powder (adjust to your taste preference)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 ¼ cups of heavy or thickened cream
- 1 teaspoon white sugar
- ¼ cup water if needed
- 4 tablespoons fresh cilantro or coriander to garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a bowl, combine paneer with all of the ingredients for the paneer marinade; let marinate for 10 minutes or up to two hours.
- Heat oil in a large skillet or pot over medium-high heat. When sizzling, add paneer in pieces in batches of two or three, making sure not to crowd the pan. Fry until browned for only 2 minutes on each side. Set aside and keep warm.
- Melt the butter in the same pan. Fry the onions until soft (about 3 minutes).
- Add garlic and ginger and saute for 1 minute until fragrant, then add garam masala, cumin, turmeric and coriander. Fry for about 20 seconds until fragrant, while stirring occasionally.
- Pour in the tomato puree, chili powders and salt. Let simmer for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally until sauce thickens and becomes a deep brown red color.
- Stir the cream and sugar through the sauce. Add paneer back into the pan and cook for an additional 8-10 minutes until the sauce is thick and bubbling. Pour in the water to thin out the sauce, if needed.
- Garnish with cilantro (or coriander) and serve with rice, roti or salad.