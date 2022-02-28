Lunchbreak: Pancit

Christine Ledesma – Co-Owner

Kubo

1232 W Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657

773-857-1408

http://www.kubochicago.com

They also serve a unique Kamayan Dining which is a family style of sharing food with all the dishes laid out on the table using banana leaves as liner and without plates and silverware, $59 per person.

Recipe:

Pancit

2 Tablespoon of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of garlic, minced

¼ cup of white onions, chopped

½ teaspoon black pepper

3 tablespoon pancit sauce (mixture of soy sauce, brown sugar and calamansi extract) *or* soy sauce

1 cup of boneless chicken meat, diced

5 pieces of raw peeled shrimp

1/2 cup of julienne carrots

1 cup water or chicken broth

1/2 cup of celery, chopped

8 oz pancit canton (half a package)

1/2 cup of green and red bell pepper, julienne

2 cups of napa cabbage, shredded

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

Using a wok or pan, heat the oil, sauté the onions and garlic, add chicken and shrimp, pepper, pancit sauce. Cook until brown then add carrots and 1 cup of  water and bell peppers. Cover the pan until noodles are soft then add napa cabbage. Before serving drizzle the sesame oil.

