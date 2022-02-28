Lunchbreak: Pancit

Christine Ledesma – Co-Owner
Kubo
1232 W Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657
773-857-1408
They also serve a unique Kamayan Dining which is a family style of sharing food with all the dishes laid out on the table using banana leaves as liner and without plates and silverware, $59 per person.
Recipe:
Pancit
2 Tablespoon of vegetable oil
1 teaspoon of garlic, minced
¼ cup of white onions, chopped
½ teaspoon black pepper
3 tablespoon pancit sauce (mixture of soy sauce, brown sugar and calamansi extract) *or* soy sauce
1 cup of boneless chicken meat, diced
5 pieces of raw peeled shrimp
1/2 cup of julienne carrots
1 cup water or chicken broth
1/2 cup of celery, chopped
8 oz pancit canton (half a package)
1/2 cup of green and red bell pepper, julienne
2 cups of napa cabbage, shredded
1 tablespoon of sesame oil
Using a wok or pan, heat the oil, sauté the onions and garlic, add chicken and shrimp, pepper, pancit sauce. Cook until brown then add carrots and 1 cup of water and bell peppers. Cover the pan until noodles are soft then add napa cabbage. Before serving drizzle the sesame oil.