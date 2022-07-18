Chef Brad Trowbridge
The Shanty Restaurant, Bar, & Private Events
38985 North Route 41
Wadsworth, Illinois 60083
http://www.theshantyrestaurant.com
Recipe:
Pan Seared Sea Bass with Coconut Ginger Jasmine Rice and Warm Tropical Salsa
Sea Bass:
1 8oz fillet Chilean sea bass
1 T soy sauce
2 T olive oil
1 lime
tt salt
tt black pepper
Instructions: Marinate Sea Bass, Pan Sear At Medium Heat.
Jasmine rice:
1c water
3/4c coconut milk
1t brown sugar
1/2t salt
1c jasmine rice
1/4c toasted coconut
Instructions: Mix Ingredients, Bring To Boil, Reduce Heat To Simmer For 15 Minutes
Mango salsa:
1/4c Mango diced
1/4c Papaya diced
1/4c Pineapple diced
1/4c Red bell pepper diced
1 Serrano minced
Instructions: Dice & Mix
Pineapple sweet and sour:
2c Pineapple juice
1/2c apple cider vinegar
1/2c sugar
Instructions: Mix Ingredients & Reduce To Syrup