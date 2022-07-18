Chef Brad Trowbridge

The Shanty Restaurant, Bar, & Private Events

38985 North Route 41

Wadsworth, Illinois 60083

http://www.theshantyrestaurant.com

Recipe:

Pan Seared Sea Bass with Coconut Ginger Jasmine Rice and Warm Tropical Salsa

Sea Bass:

1 8oz fillet Chilean sea bass

1 T soy sauce

2 T olive oil

1 lime

tt salt

tt black pepper

Instructions: Marinate Sea Bass, Pan Sear At Medium Heat.

Jasmine rice:

1c water

3/4c coconut milk

1t brown sugar

1/2t salt

1c jasmine rice

1/4c toasted coconut

Instructions: Mix Ingredients, Bring To Boil, Reduce Heat To Simmer For 15 Minutes

Mango salsa:

1/4c Mango diced

1/4c Papaya diced

1/4c Pineapple diced

1/4c Red bell pepper diced

1 Serrano minced

Instructions: Dice & Mix

Pineapple sweet and sour:

2c Pineapple juice

1/2c apple cider vinegar

1/2c sugar

Instructions: Mix Ingredients & Reduce To Syrup