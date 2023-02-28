Chef Joanne Thomas

Chef Joanne Thomas Brand Collection of Spice Blends and Gourmet Butters including Vegan Butters. Private Chef, Travel Chef Services, Catering and Cooking Classes.

Recipe:

Pan Seared Halibut

2 servings

45 minute prep time

Ingredients:

2 filet of halibut

1 T signature spice blend

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup “OMGarlic” butter

½ shallot

1 sprig of thyme & rosemary

1 garlic clove

Sweet Potato Puree:

2 large sweet potatoes

1 T “Butter Me Honey” butter

1 cup chicken stock

1 teaspoon kosher salt and black pepper

Sauteed Kale:

1 T olive oil

3 cups of kale

1 garlic clove and shallot

1 cup chicken stock

1 teaspoon chicken base

1 teaspoon Signature Spice Blend

Method:

Halibut:

Rinse and pat filet dry and paper towel. Season with Signature Spice Blend and set aside.

Heat skillet or nonstick pan and add olive oil, sear the filet skin side down until brown, about 2-3 minutes. Turn fish over and add “OMGarlic” butter, shallot, thyme and rosemary. Basting the fish until it is done, about 2-5 minutes depending on thickness of filet.

Sweet Potato Puree:

Clean and rinse sweet potatoes. Place in shallow pan with a little water, cover with foil and bake at 450 degrees for about 45 minutes or until tender.

Remove skin and place in mixing bowl. Using a fork, blend well, adding “Butter Me Honey” butter, chicken stock and kosher salt & pepper to taste. (Make before the fish and hold warm.)

Sauteed Kale:

In a medium heated saucepan, add olive oil and saute minced garlic and shallot. Add kale, Signature Spice Blend and stir. Add chicken stock and base and simmer on medium heat about 5-10 minutes. Cover with lid and turn on low heat to keep warm.