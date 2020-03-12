Lunchbreak: Pan roasted swordfish and details on the Chicago chefs competing on Food Network’s Vegas Chef Prizefight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Julia Helton / Contestant on Food Network’s VEGAS CHEF PRIZEFIGHT

Vegas Chef Prizefight is on Food Network Thursdays at 10pm (all times ET/PT).

Recipe:

Pan roasted swordfish

1 1/2 cups Castelvetrano olives (or similar mild green olives), pitted and crushed

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 swordfish steak per person (8 to 10 ounces each), 1 to 1¼ inches thick

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

¼ cup fresh parsley leaves, chive, marjoram, oregano, mint (tender leaves and stems)

2 lemons, halved, for serving

Season the swordfish with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a 9” skillet over medium-hi heat. Working two at a time, add the swordfish steaks, making sure they’ve got a little space between one another. Cook until the steaks are a deep golden brown on one side, 5 to 7 minutes. Using a fish spatula, flip the steaks and cook until they are equally golden brown on the other side, another 5 to 7 minutes. In a medium bowl, combine the olives, lemon juice, two sprigs of picked oregano leaves and ¼ cup of the olive oil. Pick the soft herbs then place them in a separate bowl and season with a little olive oil, salt, and pepper. Transfer the fish to a large serving platter or baking dish. Add the garlic to the skillet and cook until just softened, 1 or 2 minutes. Add the olive mixture and remove from the heat. Spoon the olive mixture over the swordfish and let it sit a few minutes. Top fish with soft herb salad, and serve with any extra olive mixture and the lemon halves for squeezing over.