Lunchbreak: Pan Roasted Duck Breast Glazed Winter Vegetables & Cara Cara Orange-Cassis Sauce

Aaron Cuschieri, Executive Chef, The Dearborn

The Dearborn, 145 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60602

https://www.thedearborntavern.com/

Recipe:

Pan Roasted Duck Breast

Glazed winter vegetables & Cara Cara Orange-Cassis Sauce

Serves 4 people

For the Duck:

4x 8 oz duck breast

1T canola oil

A/N Salt

A/N Black pepper

METHOD: warm a sauté pan over medium heat add just a pinch of canola oil to the bottom of the pan. (you will not need much because the duck skin will render out more fat). Score the duck skin all the way through but be careful not to score the flesh. Season both sides of the duck with salt and black pepper. Place the ducks in the pan, skin side down and turn the heat to low. Cook on low heat for 8-10 minutes, the skin will release fat and every 2-3 minutes drain the fat from the pan. Flip the duck over and turn the heat to medium and cook on the flesh side 2-3 minutes. Until the duck is mid-rare. Rest the duck skin side down on a paper towel lined sheet tray. Make sure to let the duck rest for a few minutes before slicing into it.

For the Glazed Winter Vegetables:

½ C baby carrots

½ C Tokyo turnips

½ C rutabaga

½ C parsnips

½ C Celery root

½ C sunchokes (Jerusalem Artichokes)

1t garlic, minced

¼ C butter

¼ C chicken stock

1T chives, minced

2T goat cheese crumbles

Supremes of 2 Cara Cara oranges

TT salt & black pepper

1T Canola Oil

METHOD: cut all of the vegetables into quarter sized pieces (most vegetables will just need to be cut in half or quartered). Heat a sauce pan over medium heat until hot. Add 1T canola oil to the pan then add all the vegetables. Sautee the vegetables for 1-2 minutes, to just start to get some color on them. Add the stock and butter and cook until the stock evaporates, and all the vegetables are coated with butter. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper and garnish with chives. Once plated sprinkle some goat cheese and orange Supremes on top of the vegetables.

For the Cara Cara-Cassis Sauce:

2 C Cara Cara orange juice

½ C crème de cassis

½ C duck stock (or chicken stock)

METHOD: reduce the orange juice by half then add the crème de cassis and duck stock and reduce everything by half. There should be 1 C finished sauce.

TO FINISH: slice the ducks thinly, and place the ducks on each of the plates. Arrange the vegetables on the other side of the plate and top the duck with 2 tablespoons of the sauce. Serve warm.