Lunchbreak: Paleo Potato Salad

Erika Schlick – The Trail To Health

http://www.thetrailtohealth.com

Her cookbook Wandering Palate is available on her website and Amazon.

Recipe:

Servings: 6-8

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients:

8 Yukon gold potatoes

3 hard-boiled eggs

1½ cups mayo or Primal Kitchen Mayo

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 tablespoons fresh dill

2 teaspoons salt

2 cups sliced celery

1 cup halved green olives

Fresh chopped chives or dill for garnish

Directions:

1. Wash, peel and cut the potatoes into bite-size pieces. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the potatoes and cook until tender. Drain the potatoes, pat dry, put in a large bowl and allow to cool completely before using. You can even put them in the fridge to cool.

2. Hard boil the eggs in boiling water for 5 minutes once the water starts to boil. Once cooked, run under cold water to cool. Once the eggs are cooled, peel and dice them.

3. In a bowl, stir the mustard with the mayo, garlic powder, onion powder, dill and salt until combined.

4. Stir the mayo mixture, eggs, celery and olives into the potatoes until combined. Top with fresh chives or more fresh dill.



5. Refrigerate until ready to serve.