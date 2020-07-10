Lunchbreak: Paleo Brownies

Chef Cleetus Friedman, Kitchfix Executive Chef

http://kitchfix.com

Kitchfix provides healthy, convenient, and stress-free options for your whole day, from breakfast snacks to fully prepared meals. Kitchfix delivers delicious chef-created and in-house nutritionist approved meals throughout Chicagoland and provides grain-free grocery items in store and online nationwide.

Now that Summer is here, Kitchfix has the opportunity to use the best produce available. We’re partnering with a few local farms this summer to offer the freshest, best produce.

Beeler’s Farm & River Valley (July)

Pork loin chimichurri

Chicken tikka masala

Apple BBQ Sauce

MightyVine & E3 Ranch (August)

Heirloom Tomato Salad

Grilled steaks with tomato compote

Arrabiata sauce with ground beef

Kitchfix is excited to offer an expanded range of grocery options available to purchase online. Kitchfix is known for their healthy prepared home delivered meals and now they will make social distancing and eating great a breeze during this difficult time.

Recipe:

Paleo Brownies

(using a 12×18 pan)

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups chocolate chips

1 ¼ cups coconut oil

1 ¼ cups almond flour

½ cup cocoa powder

2 tsp sea salt

3 cups maple syrup

¼ cup vanilla extract

13 eggs

3 tsp baking soda

Directions:

Combine all wet ingredients. Reserving about half a cup of chocolate chips, combine all dry ingredients.

Mix wet and dry ingredients until smooth. Spray a pan with pan spray (we use coconut oil). Pour batter into greased pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 15 minutes. Rotate brownies and cook for 15 more.