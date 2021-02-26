Lunchbreak: Paleo Banana Bread

Erika Schlick – The Trail To Health

http://www.thetrailtohealth.com

Recipe:

Servings: 5

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

3 overly ripe bananas

3 large eggs

½ cup butter or coconut oil, softened, plus more to grease the pan

¼ cup maple sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon (or up to 1 teaspoon) ground nutmeg

1 cup cassava flour or Otto’s Naturals cassava flour

1½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda *mistake in video says 1 1/2 tablespoon*

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 cup walnuts or hazelnuts, chopped

½ cup chocolate chips, (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F (180 C) and grease a 9 x 5-inch (23 x 13-cm) loaf pan.



2. Peel and mash the bananas in a large bowl.

3. In a separate bowl or stand mixer, beat the eggs with the butter or coconut oil, maple sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Add the mashed bananas and beat until smooth.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk the cassava flour with the baking powder, baking soda, and salt

5. Slowly stir the dry ingredients into the wet, and mix until combined. Fold in the chopped walnuts and chocolate chips (if using).

6. Pour into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top; bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean.

7. Cool completely on wire rack before slicing and serving.