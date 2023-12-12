Luke Aronson – Chef

Vincent Restaurant – A French American Bistro, located in Andersonville at 1475 W. Balmoral in Chicago

773-334-7168

http://www.vincentchicago.com

Wed. – Sat. 5pm Dinner

Sundays 11am Brunch, 4pm Dinner

Reservations highly recommended for Fridays and Saturdays.

Check Out:

New Years we have a prix fixe menu 5 courses for 7pm and 9pm seating and a 3 course option for 5pm seating. There is also wine pairs and seafood platters available. Tickets on-line.

We have live entertainment Friday’s and Sunday nights.

Saturday late night is Starry Night which is a late night lounge/club

Recipe:

Oxtail Bourginon

¼ lb bacon, cut into ½ inch cubes

1 bunch parsley

5 sprigs thyme

2 dried chilis

2 bay leaves

1 ½ cups flour

4 lbs oxtail pieces

Fresh nutmeg

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

¼ lb butter

2 onions, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

4 shallots, quartered

1 head garlic, smashed

2 cups beef stock, warmed

1 ½ cups burgundy red wine

In a large Dutch oven cook bacon until fat is rendered and set aside on a large tray. Coat the oxtail in flour and season with salt and black pepper. Add oil to the pan and sear the oxtails until browned on all sides. Place on tray with bacon and add butter with the onions to the pan and sweat until soft and starting to brown. Add back the bacon and oxtail and deglaze with wine scraping the bottom of the pan. Wrap the herbs in a cheesecloth and add to the pot with the stock. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer and cover for about 3 hours. Add carrots and shallots and cook another hour. Season with salt and pepper.