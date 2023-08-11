Shant’e Wilson – Head Chef

Divalicious Desserts Bakery & Café

4144 Broadway, Gary, IN 46408

219-239-2698

https://www.facebook.com/DivaliciousDessertsBC

Recipe:

OREO BROWNIES

5 ounces semisweet chocolate, coarsely chopped.

1/2 cup salted butter,.

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2 cups granulated white sugar

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

3 large eggs, at room temperature

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups crushed Oreos.

3/4 cup (125 grams) semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate chips (optional)

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and place the oven rack in the center of the oven.

Melt the chocolate and butter in a large heatproof bowl, placed over a saucepan of simmering water. Remove from heat and whisk in the cocoa powder and sugar. Next, whisk in the vanilla extract. Then, whisk in the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Finally, stir in the flour, salt, and chocolate chips (if using).

Pour into the prepared pan, smoothing the top with the back of a spoon or offset spatula. Bake for about 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs clinging to it. Remove from oven and let cool on a wire rack.

WHITE CHOCOLATE CREAM CHEESE DRIZZLE

1 – 8 oz cream cheese

1 cup whipping cream

1 chip white chocolate wafers

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½- 1 cups powder sugar Heat white chocolate wafers and whipping cream over double boiler. Once melted and whisked together take off boiler. Then add cream cheese and vanilla. Combine well. Begin to add powered sugar little by little until you reach your desired sweetness. Let mix cool for 5-10 minutes. Once brownies are cool/ room temp, drizzle over brownies. ENJOY!