Chef Federico Comacchio
Gioia Chicago
1133 W Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60607
Recipe:
Orecchia di Elefante (Elephant Ear)
Serves 2
Ingredients:
1 28oz veal chop
1lb breadsticks, crushed finely
8 eggs
1 tablespoon whole milk
1 cup 00 flour
1lb clarified butter
¾ cup arugula
¾ cup grape tomatoes
¼ cup lemon dressing
3 Kennebec potatoes
1 gallon canola oil
1 tsp black truffle sea salt
1 tsp Maldon Salt
1 lemon, cut into wedges
Method:
- Butterfly the veal chop and thinly pound it. Dredge in the 00 flour, the egg wash and the finely crushed breadsticks.
- In a large frying pan, heat the clarified butter. Place the “elephant ear” (veal chop) in the pan and start cooking one side, with a large spoon keep covering the bone side with the heated butter, then flip the elephant ear and repeat the process until the color is nice and gold and the meat medium well. Remove the elephant ear from the pan and place it on a large cutting board, salting with the Maldon salt and topping with the lemon wedges.
- Cut the potatoes in thin chips, fry in the canola oil until golden brown, remove from oil and season with black truffle sea salt.
- Dress the arugula and the tomatoes with lemon dressing.
- At Gioia, the elephant ear is sliced tableside in front of the guest. At home, serve the elephant ear sliced alongside arugula and fried potatoes and enjoy.