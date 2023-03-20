Executive Chef Luis Hernandez – The Board Room by My CharCUTErie

The Board Room by My CharCUTErie

137 Lake St., Libertyville, IL

http://www.theboardroomlibertyville.com

Event:

The Board Room by My CharCUTErie will feature a special Easter brunch menu from 10 am – 3 pm, with surprise flowers for all moms.

Recipe:

Orange Chicken and Churros

Serves 4-6

STEPS

Prepare Marinade by blending the first seven ingredients Dice 2- 8 oz chicken breasts into small cubes and toss in the marinade Refrigerate for 1 hour While the chicken is marinating, mix the churro batter recipe Fill in pastry piping bag Squeeze the desired churro shape in hot deep oil frying pan (oil should be at 350F) Fry until golden brown on all sides (app 2 min on each side) Once out of the frying oil, immediately toss churros in cinnamon sugar mix

4. Next, Sauté garlic and scallions in 1 tbsp sesame oil for 1 minute in a hot pan and add marinated chicken. Sauté chicken for 5 minutes until golden brown



5.To make individual servings of Orange Chicken and Churros

a. Place churros on bottom of plate

b. Top with cooked chicken pieces

c. Drizzle with orange sauce

The drizzle can be made ahead of time and is a mixture of orange juice, maple syrup, red pepper flakes and fresh garlic, simmered and reduced for about 15 minutes

For the chicken marinade:

Ingredients

¼ tsp of fresh chopped garlic

1 tbsp. of sambal sauce- Found at Mariano’s or any local grocer, paste of red or green chiles ground together

1tbsp. of oyster sauce-Found at Mariano’s or any local grocer, not fishy tasting, more sweet tasting

1 tbsp. of hoisin sauce- Found at Mariano’s or any local grocer, Asian Sweet BBQ sauce

1 tbsp. of soy sauce

1 tbsp. cornstarch

¼ cup of water

¼ cup orange juice

Garnish with Scallions

For the Churro Batter:

Ingredients

1 cup water

2 ½ tbsp. white sugar

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp. Vegetable oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

For the cinnamon sugar:

Ingredients

½ cup white sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

For the drizzle:

Ingredients

¼ cup of orange juice

½ cup local maple syrup

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

¼ tsp fresh garlic

Bring to simmer and cook for 15 minutes until reduced