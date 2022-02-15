Lunchbreak: Orange Brandy Olive Oil Cake

Lisa Steele

http://www.fresheggsdaily.com

Book: The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook: Over 100 Fabulous Recipes to Use Eggs in Unexpected Ways by Lisa Steele (February 15, 2022, $27.99/Hardcover, Harper Horizon)

Recipe:

Orange Brandy Olive Oil Cake

If you’ve never had olive oil cake, you’re in for a treat! This recipe uses olive oil instead of butter, so keep it in mind if you’re ever out of butter. Brush some boozy glaze on top, and you have a winner that will stay moist and deepen in flavor the longer it sits. I like to use Grand Marnier in the glaze, but it tastes delicious without the liqueur too.

Makes 12 servings

Orange Brandy Olive Oil Cake

1 1/4 cups extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for prepping the pan

1 1/4 cups sugar, plus more for prepping the pan

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3 eggs, room temperature

1 cup milk

1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1/4 cup orange liqueur

Confectioners’ sugar for dusting

Orange Glaze

1/4 cup orange juice

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon orange liqueur, optional

For the Cake

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Brush the bottom and sides of a 9-inch round cake pan with olive oil, then cut

a circle of parchment paper to cover the bottom. Set the parchment paper in place, brush it with more olive oil, then sprinkle with sugar.

In a medium-sized bowl whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt. Pour the olive oil into a large mixing bowl and add 1 egg at a time, whisking well to incorporate and emulsify the mixture. Whisk in the milk, orange juice, and orange liqueur.

Slowly pour in the sugar, whisking to incorporate, then whisk in the flour mixture until combined but not lumpy. Be careful not to overmix the batter. It will be thin, like pancake batter.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake 65 to 70 minutes, until the top of the cake is a dark golden brown. Remove the pan from the oven and cool it for 1 hour on a wire rack.

For the Glaze

In a small bowl whisk the orange juice and confectioners’ sugar until no lumps remain. Add the orange liqueur, if desired, and whisk to combine.

To Assemble the Cake

Run a butter knife around the outer rim of the cooled cake and invert the pan to remove the cake from the pan. Peel off the parchment paper and set the cake right side up on a wire rack. Brush the top with half of the glaze, then allow the cake to cool for another 1 to 2 hours, or cover to cool overnight in the refrigerator.

To serve, dust the cake generously with confectioners’ sugar, slice it into wedges, and place the slices on plates, with the remaining glaze on the side for pouring. Store tightly wrapped at room temperature for up to a week.

Recipes excerpted with permission from The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook by Lisa Steele, published by Harper Horizon 2022, $27.99 Hardcover

photography by Tina Rupp