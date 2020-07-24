Lunchbreak: Orange Basil Salmon

Chef Pawel Marszalek
The Clubhouse
298 Oakbrook Center
Oak Brook, IL 60523
- The Clubhouse is open for indoor and outdoor dining for lunch and dinner
- Pickup and delivery and also available
- The restaurant offers a wide variety of menu options including rotating seafood specials featuring fresh catches every 3-4 days!
- The Clubhouse will be open for brunch starting Sunday, July 26
- Brunch will be available on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Recipe:
Orange Basil Salmon
Orange Glaze
Yield: 4 Cups
Need –
8 Cups of Fresh Orange Juice
.5lb of granulated sugar
- Place ingredients in heavy gauged sauce pan and bring to slow boil
- Reduce by half
- Cool according to proper cooling procedure
Basil Oil
Equipment: hand Mixer, Sauce Pan
Yield: 6 Cups
Need –
1 Cup of Italian Parsley
1 Cup of Fresh Green Basil
1.5 tsp Kosher Salt
6 Cups of Canola/Olive Oil Blend
- Add salt to 1 gallon of water and boil
- Add herbs to boiling water and boil approx. 10 seconds
- Shock in ice water
- Drain off as much water as possible and place in hand mixer or food processor
- Add oil and blend until oil turns bright green approx. 3-5 min.
- Strain through cheese cloth that has been dampened & folded 4 times to remove particulate
- Place in clean container store in refrigerator
Orange Basil Salmon
Need –
8oz Salmon
3 pieces of Asparagus
.5 tsp salt & pepper
2 tbsp of Oil Blend
2 tbsp of Orange Glaze
1 tbsp of Basil Oil
.75 Cups of Mashed Potato
1 tsp of Basil Chiffonade
Orange Beurre Blanc – optional
- Cut the Asparagus approx 5″ from tip, using a peeler square off 2 sides only
- To cook the asparagus place in the pasta water pot for 1 minute season with salt & pepper mix & reserve for plating
- Heat olive oil blend in a sauté pan
- Season salmon filet with the salt and pepper on both sides of filet
- Place salmon skin side facing up on hot oil and quickly sear for 1-2 minutes
- Turn salmon over carefully and continue to cook for 1 minute to sear
- Transfer salmon to a metal plate and baste with 1 tbs orange glaze
- Place salmon under broiler /oven and continue to cook to an internal temperature of 135 degrees
- Place mashed potatoes on the plate
- Place the cooked Salmon next to mashed potato
- Place the asparagus leaning on the mashed potatoes and pointing upwards
- Ladle the orange beurre blanc on the right side of the plate
- Drizzle 1 tsp orange glaze onto the orange beurre blanc in a zigzag motion
- Drizzle the basil oil in the opposite direction in a zigzag motion
- Garnish the Salmon filet with the Basil chiffonade