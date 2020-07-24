Lunchbreak: Orange Basil Salmon

Chef Pawel Marszalek

The Clubhouse

298 Oakbrook Center
Oak Brook, IL 60523

http://www.theclubhouse.com

  • The Clubhouse is open for indoor and outdoor dining for lunch and dinner
  • Pickup and delivery and also available
  • The restaurant offers a wide variety of menu options including rotating seafood specials featuring fresh catches every 3-4 days!
  • The Clubhouse will be open for brunch starting Sunday, July 26
    • Brunch will be available on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Recipe:

Orange Basil Salmon

                                                                       Orange Glaze

Yield:  4 Cups

Need –

8 Cups of Fresh Orange Juice

.5lb of granulated sugar

  • Place ingredients in heavy gauged sauce pan and bring to slow boil
  • Reduce by half
  • Cool according to proper cooling procedure

                                                                      Basil Oil

Equipment:  hand Mixer, Sauce Pan

Yield:  6 Cups

Need –

1 Cup of Italian Parsley

1 Cup of Fresh Green Basil

1.5 tsp Kosher Salt

6 Cups of Canola/Olive Oil Blend

  • Add salt to 1 gallon of water and boil
  • Add herbs to boiling water and boil approx. 10 seconds
  • Shock in ice water
  • Drain off as much water as possible and place in hand mixer or food processor
  • Add oil and blend until oil turns bright green approx. 3-5 min.
  • Strain through cheese cloth that has been dampened & folded 4 times to remove particulate
  • Place in clean container store in refrigerator

                                                               Orange Basil Salmon

Need –

8oz Salmon

3 pieces of Asparagus

.5 tsp salt & pepper

2 tbsp of Oil Blend

2 tbsp of Orange Glaze

1 tbsp of Basil Oil

.75 Cups of Mashed Potato

1 tsp of Basil Chiffonade

Orange Beurre Blanc – optional

  • Cut the Asparagus approx 5″ from tip, using a peeler square off 2 sides only
  • To cook the asparagus place in the pasta water pot for 1 minute season with salt & pepper mix & reserve for plating
  • Heat olive oil blend in a sauté pan
  • Season salmon filet with the salt and pepper on both sides of filet
  • Place salmon skin side facing up on hot oil and quickly sear for 1-2 minutes
  • Turn salmon over carefully and continue to cook for 1 minute to sear
  • Transfer salmon to a metal plate and baste with 1 tbs orange glaze
  • Place salmon under broiler /oven and continue to cook to an internal temperature of 135 degrees
  • Place mashed potatoes on the plate
  • Place the cooked Salmon next to mashed potato
  • Place the asparagus leaning on the mashed potatoes and pointing upwards
  • Ladle the orange beurre blanc on the right side of the plate
  • Drizzle 1 tsp orange glaze onto the orange beurre blanc in a zigzag motion
  • Drizzle the basil oil in the opposite direction in a zigzag motion
  • Garnish the Salmon filet with the Basil chiffonade


