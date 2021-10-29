Lunchbreak: Onion Soup Fondue

Executive Chef Johnny Besch

BLVD Steakhouse

817 W. Lake St.

Chicago, IL 60607

(312)526-3116

Events:

— guests will enjoy a five-course menu curated by Executive Chef Johnny Besch and Beverage Director Ted Rink, which highlights three different expressions of wagyu from top global producers along with wine and cocktail pairings. Champagne Wishes and Caviar Dreams on Dec. 1 — guests will sample 3 caviar varieties in their purest form—au naturel—and then as 3 composed bites. Each type of caviar will be paired with a 3oz pour of Champagne from the Henriot portfolio. BLVD Executive Chef Johnny Besch, BLVD Beverage Director Ted Rink and Henriot Regional Sales Director Katie Parker will be on hand to talk about the finer points of the purveyor and product.

Recipe:

Onion Soup Fondue

Prep Time: 26 Hours (if using homemade stock) by: Chef Johnny Besch

Prep Time: 4 Hours (if using Store bought stock or broth)

Yield: 8QT of Soup

FRENCH ONION SOUP (final soup 1ea.)

Onion Soup (sub recipe) – 8oz (1 cup)

Baguette Crostini (sub recipe) – 2ea.

Grand Cru Gruyere – 2oz (1/4 cup)

Ladle hot soup into your favorite bowl. Place crostini on top of the soup. Place gruyere cheese on top of crostini. Place soup into preheated broiler until the top layer of cheese is perfectly caramelized. Enjoy immediately.

Veal Stock

Veal Bones – 10lb

H20 – 8QT

Pepper, Black – 1tsp

Tomato Paste – 4oz (1/2 cup)

Bouquet garni (sub recipe) – 1ea.

Arrange the veal bones on a sheet pan and roast in high heat oven at 500*F. Once the bones are golden brown, brush with tomato paste. Return to oven and continue to roast until the tomato paste covering the bones is slightly caramelized. Place veal bones into a 10QT stock pot and cover with 8QT of water. Bring to a boil, seduce to a simmer. Skim all scum and impurities. Add Bouquet Garni. Once the veal bones and water have been skimmed perfectly of all impurities, cover and simmer on low overnight. On day 2 drop and pass veal stock through China cap then chinois. Cool properly before covering and storing in walk-in box.

Bouquet garni

Parsley – 2oz (4T or ¼ cup)

Thyme – 2oz (4T or ¼ cup)

Bay Leaf – 2-3ea.

Tie bundle of herbs together with butcher twine. Use in soup/stock production.

Caramelized Onion

Onion, Yellow Spanish – 5lb

Butter – 4oz (1/2 cup)

Bouquet garni (sub recipe) – 1ea.

Garlic, minced – 4oz (1/2 cup)

Sherry Cooking Wine – 375ml (12oz)

Port Cooking Wine – 375ml (12oz)

Pepper, Black – 1tsp

Peel & julienne onions. In a heavy bottom saute pan or cast iron, melt butter and sweat all the onion over high heat. Reduce heat to low and caramelize for 2-3 hours. Stirring frequently to not let the onions stick and burn. As soon as the onions are caramelized, add the garlic, pepper and bouquet garni. After the onions have taken on a dark rich caramelization, deglaze the pan and reduce with Sherry/Port cooking wine together by 2/3rd. The caramelized onion mixture is now ready for the next step. See Onion soup sub recipe.

Soup Batch

Caramelized Onion Batch (sub recipe) – 1ea.

Bone Broth, Beef Stock or Veal Stock (sub recipe) – 8qt

Sherry Vinegar- to taste

Sea Salt, Maldon – to taste

Combine caramelized onion and veal stock in a 10QT soup pot. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer. Slowly reduce to desired consistency, about 2 hours. Skim scum and stir frequently so the soup doesn’t stick or burn. Add sherry VIN and sea salt to season.

Baguette Crostini

PQB French Baguette – .25ea.

Blend Oil – .5oz

Salt, Kosher – to taste

Pepper, Black – to taste

Preheat oven to 325*F. Cut the PQB Baguette 3/4 inch thick on the bias. Brush with blend oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange on a sheet pan with a rack and bake at 325*F oven for 10-12 minutes.