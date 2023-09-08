Kristofer Lohraff, Executive Chef of Machine Hospitality Group

Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink

1846 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60622

(773) 276-7422

http://www.dinemachine.com

Also Check Out:

Headquarters Beercade

213 W Institute Pl., Chicago, IL 60610

(312) 291-8735

Recipe:

Octo Goddess Recipe

Ingredients/Method:

Braised Spanish Octopus

1 Whole Spanish Octopus (6-8lbs)

1 Gallon Water

1 cup Carrots

1 cup Onion

1 cup Celery, Rough Chop

2 Oranges, Sliced

1 Lemon, Sliced

5 Bay Leaves

2 tbsp Black Peppercorns, Whole

Rinse Octopus first. Add all ingredients other than Octopus to a medium stock pot. Bring to a boil, then simmer on low to flavor the stock. In a deep half table or roast pan, add rinsed Octopus, whole. Pour braising liquid and vegetables over Octopus. Wrap with plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Place in 350-degree oven for 2 hours. Remove from oven, remove foil and plastic wrap, and pull octopus from liquid and place on sheet tray and put in a refrigerator to cool. Once cooled completely, cut tentacles from the head and remove any loose skin. Place in already cooled Marinade.

Octopus Marinade

8 cups Blended Oil

¼ cup Garlic Cloves, Pressed

2 Oranges, Sliced

1 Lemon, Sliced

3 Bay Leaves

2 tbsp Whole Coriander Seeds

2 tbsp Black Peppercorns, Whole

Add all ingredients to a sauce pot. Heat on medium until garlic just starts to brown, then turn off. Cool completely before adding cleaned octopus to the marinade.

Chermoula Goddess

1 Ripe Avocado

¼ cup Fresh Italian Parsley

½ cup Fresh Cilantro

1 ½ tsp Ground Coriander

2 tbsp Confit Garlic (Roasted Garlic)

2 tbsp Garlic Oil (From Confit Garlic)

1 tsp Crushed Red Pepper

1 Orange (Juice)

1 Lime (Juice)

Kosher Salt (To Taste)

Blanch Parsley and Cilantro in heavily salted water for 20 seconds, then shock in ice water. Once Cooled, Strain. Using Cheesecloth, squeeze out as much water as possible. Add all ingredients to a blender, and blend until smooth. Season appropriately.

Ajvar (Serbian Roasted Red Pepper Sauce)

2 ¼ cup Red Bell Pepper (Whole)

1 cup Eggplant (Whole) (1 small eggplant)

3 tsp Peeled Garlic

1 Red Fresno Pepper

3 tsp Orange (Juice)

1 tsp Ground Coriander

Kosher Salt (To Taste)

Grill Red Bell Peppers, Fresno Peppers, and Eggplant until charred all around, then place in large mixing bowl. Cover with plastic wrap to steam, which will release the skin. Once cooled enough to handle, remove the skin, seeds, and stems from the peppers, and remove the skin and stem of the eggplant, discard this. In robot coupe, blend remaining eggplant and pepper flesh, along with the rest of the ingredients until smooth. Season to taste.

To Plate:

½ cup Braised and Marinated Octopus, Sliced on a Bias

¾ cup Boiled Fingerling Potatoes, Sliced on a Bias

2 tbsp Chermoula Goddess Dressing

2 tbsp Ajvar

2 tbsp Applewood Bacon (Previously Baked and Chopped)

3 tsp Butter

3 tsp Blended Oil

1 ½ tsp Minced Chives

2 tbsp Chopped Marcona Almonds (Fried and Salted)