Lunchbreak: No Sugar Pecan Pie Cheesecake Bars

Jayne Jones, No Sugar Baker

http://www.nosugarbaker.com

No Sugar Baker Cookbook of Healthy Living and No Regrets Release March 2021 www.nosugarbaker.com

Recipe:

The No Sugar Baker’s Pecan Pie Cheesecake Bars

Ingredients:

For the Crust:

1 Stick, Melted Butter

¼ C. Swerve Granular

1 ½ C. Almond or All-Purpose Flour

For the Cheesecake Layer:

8 Oz. Cream Cheese

½ C. Swerve Granular

1 Egg

1 T. Vanilla

For the Pecan Pie Layer:

½ C. Sugar Free Breakfast Syrup

½ C. Swerve Brown

¼ C. Butter

1/2 C. Heavy Whipping Cream

1 t. Salt

1 T. Vanilla

2 C. Chopped Pecans

Easy Directions:

Spray and line a 8X8 baking dish with parchment paper. Mix all the crust ingredients together and pat into pan. Bake at 350 for 10-15 minutes and set aside. Using electric mixer, mix all the cheesecake ingredients together until light and fluffy. Pour onto cooled crust and set aside. Bring a saucepan of syrup, Swerve, butter and whipping cream to a rolling boil. Let boil for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add in salt, vanilla and pecans. Spoon onto bars and bake for 30-35 minutes. Let cool and refrigerate overnight!