Lunchbreak: No Sugar Pecan Pie Cheesecake Bars

Jayne Jones, No Sugar Baker
No Sugar Baker Cookbook of Healthy Living and No Regrets Release March 2021 www.nosugarbaker.com
Recipe:
The No Sugar Baker’s Pecan Pie Cheesecake Bars
Ingredients:
For the Crust:
1 Stick, Melted Butter
¼ C. Swerve Granular
1 ½ C. Almond or All-Purpose Flour
For the Cheesecake Layer:
8 Oz. Cream Cheese
½ C. Swerve Granular
1 Egg
1 T. Vanilla
For the Pecan Pie Layer:
½ C. Sugar Free Breakfast Syrup
½ C. Swerve Brown
¼ C. Butter
1/2 C. Heavy Whipping Cream
1 t. Salt
1 T. Vanilla
2 C. Chopped Pecans
Easy Directions:
- Spray and line a 8X8 baking dish with parchment paper. Mix all the crust ingredients together and pat into pan.
- Bake at 350 for 10-15 minutes and set aside.
- Using electric mixer, mix all the cheesecake ingredients together until light and fluffy. Pour onto cooled crust and set aside. Bring a saucepan of syrup, Swerve, butter and whipping cream to a rolling boil. Let boil for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Remove from heat and add in salt, vanilla and pecans. Spoon onto bars and bake for 30-35 minutes. Let cool and refrigerate overnight!