Lunchbreak: No Sugar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bacon Cookies

Jayne Jones, No Sugar Baker

http://www.nosugarbaker.com

No Sugar Baker Cookbook of Healthy Living and No Regrets Released in March 2021.

Recipe:

The No Sugar Baker’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bacon Cookies

Ingredients:

5 T. Butter

½ C. Natural Artificial Brown Sugar

½ C. Natural Based Artificial Granular Sugar

½ C. Peanut Butter (I used fresh, sugar free peanut butter, deli made)

1 Egg

1 T. Vanilla

1 ¼ C Flour (Almond or All-Purpose)

¼ t. Baking Soda

¼ t. Baking Powder

¼ t. Cinnamon

1/4 t. Salt

3/4 C. Cooked and Crumbled Bacon

¾ C. Dark Sugar Free Chocolate Chips

Easy Directions:

In mixing bowl, combine peanut butter and artificial sugars and mix until smooth and creamy. Add the egg and vanilla, mix again. In separate small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add to first mixture and combine well. Add in chocolate chips and bacon.

Make round balls and place on sprayed baking sheet. Flatten dough with fork and top with extra bacon and salt.

Bake at 350 for 12-14 minutes, until light golden brown.