Jayne Jones, America’s No Sugar Baker

http://www.nosugarbaker.com

Recipe:

No Sugar Baker’s OMG Bars!

Bar Layer Ingredients:

1 C. Butter

2 C. All-Natural Brown Sweetener

2 Eggs

1 T. Vanilla

3 C. Quick Oats

2 ½ C.  Keto Wheat Flour

1 t. Baking Soda

1 t. Salt

Chocolate Layer Ingredients:

2 C. Sugar Free Dark Chocolate Chips

2 T. Butter

10-12 Oz. No Sugar Baker’s Sweetened Condensed Milk Recipe

Topping Layer Ingredients:

2 C. No Sugar Candies

1 C. No Sugar Dark Chocolate Chips

Easy Directions:

  1. Place wax paper in and spray a 9×13 baking dish. Set aside.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, mix together butter, sweetener, eggs, and vanilla. Add in oats, flour, salt and baking soda. Pat ¾ of dough into pan.
  3. In a microwavable safe bowl, melt all chocolate layer ingredients together. I did one minute segments in our microwave and stirred after each time.
  4. Pour onto dough.
  5. With remaining dough, crumble onto chocolate layer.
  6. Top with candies and chocolate chips.
  7. Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes.
  8. Let cool.
  9. I refrigerated our pan for a few hours.

No Sugar Baker’s Sweetened Condensed Milk

Ingredients:

24 Oz. Heavy Whipping Cream

1 C. All Natural Sweetener Confectioners

1 T. Vanilla

6 T. Butter

Easy Directions:

  1. In a saucepan, bring all ingredients to a rolling boil. Reduce heat and let simmer for 30 minutes. You must keep stirring during the entire cooking time.
  2. Remove from heat and let cool.
  3. Pour into a jar.
  4. Refrigerate overnight. Use in your favorite recipes!