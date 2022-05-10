Jayne Jones, America’s No Sugar Baker
Recipe:
No Sugar Baker’s OMG Bars!
Bar Layer Ingredients:
1 C. Butter
2 C. All-Natural Brown Sweetener
2 Eggs
1 T. Vanilla
3 C. Quick Oats
2 ½ C. Keto Wheat Flour
1 t. Baking Soda
1 t. Salt
Chocolate Layer Ingredients:
2 C. Sugar Free Dark Chocolate Chips
2 T. Butter
10-12 Oz. No Sugar Baker’s Sweetened Condensed Milk Recipe
Topping Layer Ingredients:
2 C. No Sugar Candies
1 C. No Sugar Dark Chocolate Chips
Easy Directions:
- Place wax paper in and spray a 9×13 baking dish. Set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together butter, sweetener, eggs, and vanilla. Add in oats, flour, salt and baking soda. Pat ¾ of dough into pan.
- In a microwavable safe bowl, melt all chocolate layer ingredients together. I did one minute segments in our microwave and stirred after each time.
- Pour onto dough.
- With remaining dough, crumble onto chocolate layer.
- Top with candies and chocolate chips.
- Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes.
- Let cool.
- I refrigerated our pan for a few hours.
No Sugar Baker’s Sweetened Condensed Milk
Ingredients:
24 Oz. Heavy Whipping Cream
1 C. All Natural Sweetener Confectioners
1 T. Vanilla
6 T. Butter
Easy Directions:
- In a saucepan, bring all ingredients to a rolling boil. Reduce heat and let simmer for 30 minutes. You must keep stirring during the entire cooking time.
- Remove from heat and let cool.
- Pour into a jar.
- Refrigerate overnight. Use in your favorite recipes!