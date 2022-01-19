Lunchbreak: No Bake Cheesecake

Chef Becky Pendola, Pastry Chef – Virtue Restaurant & Bar
https://www.virtuerestaurant.com/
Virtue Restaurant & Bar
1462 East 53rd Street, Chicago, IL 60615
Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 4pm – 9pm
Events:
Virtue is offering a la carte specials for Valentine’s Day weekend available for both in-person dining and to-go.
First Course-choice of:
roasted oysters, herb butter & parmesan
or
pickled sugar beets, apples, midnight moon, pecans, apple butter
————-
Second Course-choice of:
honey mustard kissed salmon, glazed turnips, red wine braised mustard greens, merlot butter
or
filet mignon
crushed red potatoes, green beans, rosemary scented red wine sauce
————-
Third Course:
mascarpone cheesecake for 2 & chocolate truffles
Recipe:
No Bake Cheesecake
Courtesy of Chef Becky Pendola, Virtue Restaurant
12 oz. cream cheese
1 cup sweetened condensed milk
3T lemon juice
½ tsp salt
1t vanilla
½ cup creme fraiche or sour cream
Method:
-In a standing mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese until smooth, about 2 minutes. Next, add the sweetened condensed milk, salt and vanilla. Once blended, add lemon juice and beat until the mixture is smooth. With a rubber spatula fold in the creme fraiche. Pour into any desired dish or crust and set in the refrigerator for about 2 hours. Top with your favorite toppings and serve cold.