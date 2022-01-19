Lunchbreak: No Bake Cheesecake

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chef Becky Pendola, Pastry Chef – Virtue Restaurant & Bar

https://www.virtuerestaurant.com/

Virtue Restaurant & Bar

1462 East 53rd Street, Chicago, IL 60615

(773) 947-8831

Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 4pm – 9pm

Events:

Virtue is offering a la carte specials for Valentine’s Day weekend available for both in-person dining and to-go.

First Course-choice of:

roasted oysters, herb butter & parmesan

or

pickled sugar beets, apples, midnight moon, pecans, apple butter

————-

Second Course-choice of:

honey mustard kissed salmon, glazed turnips, red wine braised mustard greens, merlot butter

or

filet mignon

crushed red potatoes, green beans, rosemary scented red wine sauce

————-

Third Course:

mascarpone cheesecake for 2 & chocolate truffles

Dine in– https://resy.com/cities/chi/virtue-restaurant-and-bar?date=2022-02-14&seats=2

Take out– https://www.virtuerestaurant.com/store/catering/

Recipe:

No Bake Cheesecake

Courtesy of Chef Becky Pendola, Virtue Restaurant

12 oz.    cream cheese

1 cup     sweetened condensed milk

3T           lemon juice

½ tsp     salt

1t            vanilla

½ cup    creme fraiche or sour cream

Method:

-In a standing mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese until smooth, about 2 minutes. Next, add the sweetened condensed milk, salt and vanilla. Once blended, add lemon juice and beat until the mixture is smooth. With a rubber spatula fold in the creme fraiche. Pour into any desired dish or crust and set in the refrigerator for about 2 hours. Top with your favorite toppings and serve cold.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News