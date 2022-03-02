Lunchbreak: Niff Sandwich – with Turkey, Cheese & Pomegranate Mustard

Mitchell Abou Jarma, Owner
All Too Well
352 W Armitage Ave., Chicago, IL 60614
https://www.alltoowellchi.com/
Recipe:
Niff Sandwich
INGREDIENTS
● Tuscan Ciabatta Bread
● Garlic Mayo
○ 1 TBSP Lemon Juice
○ 1 TBSP Beet Juice
○ 2 Cups Mayo
○ 2 TBSP Roasted Garlic
■ Preheat the oven to 350°F.
■ Trim the top ¼ inch off the top of the garlic bulb.
■ Place the garlic cut-side up on a piece of foil, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt.
■ Wrap the garlic in the foil and roast for 40 to 60 minutes or until the cloves are deeply golden brown and tender.
■ Use in any recipe (like mashed potatoes or cauliflower mashed potatoes) that calls for roasted garlic. It also freezes well.
● Fig Jam
● Pomegranate Mustard
○ .5 Cups Mustard Seeds
○ 1 Cup White Wine Vinegar
-Combine and let sit for 30 minutes
○ 1 TBSP Pomegranate Molasses (add this to the mustard seed/vinegar mixture)
● Sliced Turkey
● Smoked mozzarella slices
METHOD
● Toast ciabatta bread on each side
● Spread garlic mayo on one side and fig jam on the other
● Layer sliced turkey and mozzarella