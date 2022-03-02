Lunchbreak: Niff Sandwich – with Turkey, Cheese & Pomegranate Mustard

Mitchell Abou Jarma, Owner

All Too Well

352 W Armitage Ave., Chicago, IL 60614

https://www.alltoowellchi.com/

Recipe:

Niff Sandwich

INGREDIENTS

● Tuscan Ciabatta Bread

● Garlic Mayo

     ○ 1 TBSP Lemon Juice

     ○ 1 TBSP Beet Juice

     ○ 2 Cups Mayo

     ○ 2 TBSP Roasted Garlic

■ Preheat the oven to 350°F.

■ Trim the top ¼ inch off the top of the garlic bulb.

■ Place the garlic cut-side up on a piece of foil, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt.

■ Wrap the garlic in the foil and roast for 40 to 60 minutes or until the cloves are deeply golden brown and tender.

■ Use in any recipe (like mashed potatoes or cauliflower mashed potatoes) that calls for roasted garlic. It also freezes well.

● Fig Jam

● Pomegranate Mustard

       ○ .5 Cups Mustard Seeds

       ○ 1 Cup White Wine Vinegar

-Combine and let sit for 30 minutes

      ○ 1 TBSP Pomegranate Molasses (add this to the mustard seed/vinegar mixture)

● Sliced Turkey

● Smoked mozzarella slices

METHOD

● Toast ciabatta bread on each side

● Spread garlic mayo on one side and fig jam on the other

● Layer sliced turkey and mozzarella

