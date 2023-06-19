Alexander Willis – Executive Chef, Clumsy Cow BBQ + Industry Ales

https://www.clumsycowbbq.com/

Clumsy Cow BBQ – 234 S Wabash Ave., Chicago, Illinois

*Opening 6/22/23!

Recipe:

N’duja Braised Collards

2 Bunches of Collards, chopped

2 large Onions, Julienned

10 cloves garlic, shaved

1 qt Chicken stock

2 oz (1/4 cup) butter

½ lb. Bacon, Diced

12 oz lager beer

4 oz (1/2 cup) bourbon

4 oz (1/2 cup) Tempesta Nduja

1 oz (2T) brown sugar

Salt TT

1. In a large pot, render the bacon until dark brown and crispy, now add the onions and cook until they are translucent.

2. now add the garlic, butter, and nduja allow to completely render

3. add all the remaining ingredients and braise until the collard greens are very tender

4. Enjoy with a splash of pepper vinegar if you enjoy that kind of kick.