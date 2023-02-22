Quail Marinade

1. In a bowl, mix the buttermilk, salt & hot sauce together.

2. Pour into your favorite Tupperware or plastic container.

3. Add the quail into the container.

4. Leave to marinate for up to 3 days or at least 12 hours.

Quail Dredge

1. In a clean bowl, add the AP flour, tapioca starch, rice flour, salt & pepper.

2. Using a whisk, whisk the flour mix until fully combined.

3. Reserve for quail.

Hot Honey

1. Using a clean bowl, add the honey & the hot sauce.

2. Using a whisk, whisk the mixture until fully combined.

3. Reserve for later when making Nashville Hot Dressing

Nashville Hot Dressing

1. Using a clean bowl, add the hot honey, hot sauce & hot oil to the bowl.

2. Using a whisk, whisk the mixture until fully combined.

3. Reserve to dress the quail.

Hot Oil

1. In a medium saucepan, heat the oil to 400°F using a probe thermometer.

2. In another medium saucepan, add the cayenne pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, minced garlic & salt together.

3. Carefully pour the oil into the pot with the spice mix.

4. Leave to cool at room temperature, this would take about 1-2 hours.

5. Store in your favorite Tupperware or plastic container until ready to use.

Lemon Dressing

1. Add the ingredients into a clean bowl.

2. Whisk to combine and store in a plastic container with a lid until ready to use.

Pickled Apples

1. Peel the apple and cut the apples into quarters. Core the apples.

2. Slice the apples using a Japanese mandolin or a knife. You will want thin 1/8″ slices so using a mandolin is recommended or a vegetable peeler.

3. Store the apples in a large mixing bowl

4. Using a medium saucepan, add the water, red wine, red wine vinegar, brown sugar, salt, coriander seeds & fennel seeds.

5. Bring up to a boil on high heat.

6. Pour the heated liquid over the apples in the mixing bowl.

7. Leave to cool at room temperature.

8. Store into Tupperware of your choice or your favorite plastic container. Keeps up to 14 days.

Fennel Salad

1. Slice the fennel into 1/4″ slices

2. In clean bowl, add the fennel, the lemon dressing and a pinch of salt & pepper.

3. Mix well until fully coated.

4. Reserve later when plating the quail.

Assembling the dish

1. In a medium sized pot, add about 3″ of canola oil to the pot.

2. Leave on high heat until the oil reaches 375°F.

3. Add the quail to the quail dredge and coat until the quail is completely covered in the starch mix.

4. Fry the quail for about 2 & 1/2 minutes on each side.

5. Remove the quail from the pot of oil and leave to drain on paper towels on a plate or a tray.

6. Sprinkle the quail with a pinch of salt once it comes out from the fryer.

7. Drizzle the Nashville hot dressing over the quail.

8. Place the quail on a plate. Place the fennel salad over the quail.

9. Dress with pickled apples over the fennel salad.