Chef Christian Sia – Chef de Cuisine
The Press Room
1134 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL
https://www.pressroomchicago.com/
Recipe:
Nashville Hot Quail
INGREDIENTS
|Quail Marinade
|2
|Whole Quails (deboned)
|3
|cups Buttermilk
|1
|cup Hot Sauce
|2
|tbsp Salt
|Quail Dredge
|1/2
|cup AP Flour
|1/2
|cup Tapioca Starch or Cornstarch or Potato Starch
|1/2
|cup Rice Flour or Gluten Free Flour
|2
|tsp Salt
|2
|tsp Black Pepper
|Hot Honey
|2
|tbsp Honey
|1/2
|tbsp Hot Sauce
|Nashville Hot Dressing
|3
|tbsp Hot Oil
|2
|tbsp Hot Honey
|1
|& 1/2 tbsp Hot Sauce
|1/2
|tsp Salt
|Hot Oil
|2
|tbsp Cayenne Pepper
|3
|tbsp Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
|1
|cup Canola Oil
|1
|tbsp Minced Garlic
|3
|tsp Salt
|Lemon Dressing
|1
|tbsp Lemon Juice
|3
|tbsp Olive Oil
|1/2
|tsp salt
|1
|tsp Sugar
|Fennel Salad
|1
|whole Fennel Bulb (stems and fonds removed)
|2
|tbsp Lemon Dressing
|Sprinkle of salt & pepper to taste.
|Pickled Apples
|1/2
|cup Red Wine
|1/2
|cup Red Wine Vinegar
|1
|cup Brown Sugar
|2
|cups Water
|2
|tsp Salt
|1
|tsp coriander seed
|1/2
|tsp fennel seed
|3
|Granny Smith Apples
INSTRUCTIONS
|Quail Marinade
|1.
|In a bowl, mix the buttermilk, salt & hot sauce together.
|2.
|Pour into your favorite Tupperware or plastic container.
|3.
|Add the quail into the container.
|4.
|Leave to marinate for up to 3 days or at least 12 hours.
|Quail Dredge
|1.
|In a clean bowl, add the AP flour, tapioca starch, rice flour, salt & pepper.
|2.
|Using a whisk, whisk the flour mix until fully combined.
|3.
|Reserve for quail.
|Hot Honey
|1.
|Using a clean bowl, add the honey & the hot sauce.
|2.
|Using a whisk, whisk the mixture until fully combined.
|3.
|Reserve for later when making Nashville Hot Dressing
|Nashville Hot Dressing
|1.
|Using a clean bowl, add the hot honey, hot sauce & hot oil to the bowl.
|2.
|Using a whisk, whisk the mixture until fully combined.
|3.
|Reserve to dress the quail.
|Hot Oil
|1.
|In a medium saucepan, heat the oil to 400°F using a probe thermometer.
|2.
|In another medium saucepan, add the cayenne pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, minced garlic & salt together.
|3.
|Carefully pour the oil into the pot with the spice mix.
|4.
|Leave to cool at room temperature, this would take about 1-2 hours.
|5.
|Store in your favorite Tupperware or plastic container until ready to use.
|Lemon Dressing
|1.
|Add the ingredients into a clean bowl.
|2.
|Whisk to combine and store in a plastic container with a lid until ready to use.
|Pickled Apples
|1.
|Peel the apple and cut the apples into quarters. Core the apples.
|2.
|Slice the apples using a Japanese mandolin or a knife. You will want thin 1/8″ slices so using a mandolin is recommended or a vegetable peeler.
|3.
|Store the apples in a large mixing bowl
|4.
|Using a medium saucepan, add the water, red wine, red wine vinegar, brown sugar, salt, coriander seeds & fennel seeds.
|5.
|Bring up to a boil on high heat.
|6.
|Pour the heated liquid over the apples in the mixing bowl.
|7.
|Leave to cool at room temperature.
|8.
|Store into Tupperware of your choice or your favorite plastic container. Keeps up to 14 days.
|Fennel Salad
|1.
|Slice the fennel into 1/4″ slices
|2.
|In clean bowl, add the fennel, the lemon dressing and a pinch of salt & pepper.
|3.
|Mix well until fully coated.
|4.
|Reserve later when plating the quail.
|Assembling the dish
|1.
|In a medium sized pot, add about 3″ of canola oil to the pot.
|2.
|Leave on high heat until the oil reaches 375°F.
|3.
|Add the quail to the quail dredge and coat until the quail is completely covered in the starch mix.
|4.
|Fry the quail for about 2 & 1/2 minutes on each side.
|5.
|Remove the quail from the pot of oil and leave to drain on paper towels on a plate or a tray.
|6.
|Sprinkle the quail with a pinch of salt once it comes out from the fryer.
|7.
|Drizzle the Nashville hot dressing over the quail.
|8.
|Place the quail on a plate. Place the fennel salad over the quail.
|9.
|Dress with pickled apples over the fennel salad.
|10.
|Eat and enjoy!