Joe Fontana – Founder/Owner of Fry the Coop

http://www.frythecoop.com

Check Out:

-Slice Factory collab with Fry the Coop, selling Nashville Hot Chicken Pizzas for the month of September at all Slice Factory locations: Berwyn, Lyons, Maywood, Bridgeport, Bellwood, Bolingbrook, Burbank, Archer Heights, Little Village, Pilsen, Evergreen Park, and Melrose Park. https://www.slicefactory.com/

-Fry the Coop has a new location in Lincoln Park! The address is 2404 N. Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614 – Fry the Coop Lincoln Park.

Recipe:

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN PIZZA

Recipe By Fry the Coop and Slice Factory

PIZZA DOUGH:

8 cups of Flour (½ all purpose flour and ½ 00 flour)

4 cups of Water

50 (1/8 cup) grams of salt

5 grams (1/3 T) of active dry yeast

CHICKEN:

Dry brine…

4 Breasts (boneless/skinless washed, patted dry, Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper)

Base Rub:

3 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Flour dredge:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons of base rub

Spicy dip coating:

1/2 cup lard, melted and heated (or hot frying oil)

3 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

TOPPINGS:

Special Sauce…

1 cup of Mayo

½ cup of ketchup

1 tablespoon diced pickles

Chicken:

1 double fried chicken breast, chopped into half inch pieces

Cheese:

1 cup, store bought, pre-shredded whole milk mozzarella

Coleslaw:

1 cup mayonnaise

1½ tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

¾ teaspoon celery seeds

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ medium green cabbage, very thinly sliced (about 4 cups)

½ medium red cabbage, very thinly sliced (about 4 cups)

2 medium carrots, peeled; julienned or grated

Pickles:

1 jar, store bought- bread and butter pickles

Directions:

Pizza Dough:

In a bowl, mix flour, water, yeast and salt. Mix together thoroughly and knead for 10 mins. Let rest at room temperature for 24 hours. Cut into 4 pieces, knead each piece again for 1 min, shape into 4 softball size balls, cover and let rise in room temperature for another 2-4 hours.

Drop the dough onto the flour in the bowl, and flip it over once in the bowl to lightly coat it. On the work surface, using your fingertips, press the dough all over to flatten it. Flip it over and press all over the surface again. Flip it one more time and repeat. Press the dough with your fingers repeatedly on one side with one hand, and with the other hand, slowly turn the dough clockwise on the work surface. Continue poking and rotating the dough to flatten and stretch the dough to 12-14 inches.

Chicken:

Dry-brine the chicken:

In a bowl, toss the chicken breast with 2 tablespoon Base Rub; cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 24 hours.

Make the dip and dredge: In a bowl, whisk together the buttermilk and base rub. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and 2 teaspoons of base rub. Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture, then dip in the buttermilk mixture, then in the flour mixture again, shaking off the excess after each step.

Heat vegetable oil in a deep pan and heat til 350 degrees. Set a wire rack on top of a rimmed baking sheet and set aside. Lower the chicken breast into the fryer and fry until crisp, 5 – 8 mins. Remove the chicken and let it drain on the rack.

Make the spicy coating:

Carefully ladle melted beef tallow or frying oil into a medium heatproof bowl and whisk in the cayenne pepper, brown sugar, 3/4 teaspoon sea salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, the paprika and garlic powder. Baste the spice mixture over the hot fried chicken and place on rack. Coat each side with additional base rub on both sides, coat thoroughly.

Toppings:

For the special sauce, mix 1 cup of mayo, half cup of ketchup and add diced pickles. Mix well and set to the side.

For the coleslaw, shred green and red cabbage. Thinly slice carrots and add to bowl. Add may, apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper, honey and celery seed and mix well. Set aside. For the rub base, mix all ingredients (cayenne, brown sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and paprika) and set to side.

Pickles, set a side in mise en place dish

Cheese, set a side in mise en place dish

Assemble:

Preheat oven to 550 degrees (or as high as it will go). Dust the work surface with a little flour and set your flattened dough down. Press it with your fingers and pull it gently at the edges to even out the circle. Using a small ladle, evenly spread about 1/4 cup of the special sauce over the surface of the dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border around the edge. Scatter the shredded mozzarella from the center out, covering the entire dough. Leave room on the edges for the crust. Chop the chicken into pieces and spread the chopped up chicken evenly around the pizza and season with a pinch of salt.

Lightly flour a pizza peel and set it on the work surface at the edge of the pizza crust closest to you. Protip, you can use a parchment paper on the pizza peel and it can go into the oven to avoid stickiness of the dough on any surface. Open the oven, holding the peel at a 45-degree angle, jiggle it until the pizza begins to slide off; once it reaches the edge of the peel, shake it lightly a few times, and then pull the peel out in one swift motion to drop the pizza onto your oven rack or a hot pizza stone in the oven. Immediately close the oven door and cook until the crust begins to char on the bottom and edges and cheese is melted and bubbly, 8 to 10 minutes.

Use the peel to remove the pizza; slide it onto a cutting board. Top the pizza with 10 pickles, clumps of coleslaw spreading it sporadically, drizzle with special sauce and for a final touch, sprinkle the base rub evenly as a finish. Slice with a pizza wheel and serve immediately.