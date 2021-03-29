Lunchbreak: Nashville Hot Chicken Leg Quarters and Secret Rub

Joe Fontana – Owner, Fry the Coop

https://www.frythecoop.com/

Fry the Coop is celebrating National Hot Chicken Day on March 30th with a special Leg Quarter Plate for $9.99. Order in your favorite heat level from Country (No Heat) to Insanity (RIP). The special Leg Quarter Plate comes with fries and coleslaw and will be available at all the Fry the Coop locations.

Fry the Coop locations:

Chicago – West Town

1529 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

Oak Lawn

5128 W. 95th Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Elmhurst

623 West North Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Prospect Heights

580. N. Milwaukee Avenue, Prospect Heights, IL 60070

Tinley Park

16703 South Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477

Recipe:

FRY THE COOP’S NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN LEG QUARTERS AND SECRET RUB

Dry Brine:

4 dark meat chicken leg quarters (bone-in/skin-on, washed, patted dry, Kosher salt, and freshly ground pepper)

Base Rub:

3 tablespoons Cayenne Pepper

1 tablespoon packed Light Brown Sugar

½ teaspoon Paprika

½ teaspoon Garlic Powder

½ teaspoon Onion Powder

Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Combine all ingredients into a bowl and mix until full blended

Flour Dredge:

2 cups All Purpose Flour

2 tablespoons of Base Rub

Mix all into a medium shallow pan.

Spicy Dip Coating:

½ cup Lard, melted and heated (or hot frying oil)

3 tablespoons Cayenne Pepper

1 tablespoon packed Light Brown Sugar

Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper

½ teaspoon Paprika

½ teaspoon Garlic Powder

Frying Oil:

Beef Tallow or Vegetable Oil

Directions:

Dry-Brine the Chicken: In a bowl, toss the chicken with two tablespoons of base rub, cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 24 hours.

Make the dip and dredge: In a bowl, whisk together the 3 cups of buttermilk and base rub. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and 2 tablespoons of base rub. Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture followed by the buttermilk mixture, then dredge in the flour again, shaking off the excess after each step. Heat beef fat or vegetable oil in a deep pan and heat until 350 degrees.

Set a wire rack on top of a rimmed baking sheet and set aside. Lower the chicken into the fryer and fry until crisp, 16-18 minutes. Remove the chicken and let it drain on the rack.

Make the spicy coating: Carefully ladle melted beef fat or frying oil into a medium heatproof bowl and whisk in the cayenne pepper, brown sugar, ¾ teaspoon sea salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, the paprika, and garlic powder. Baste the spice mixture over the hot fried chicken and place on rack. Coat each side with additional base rub on both sides thoroughly. Serve hot and enjoy.