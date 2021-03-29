Lunchbreak: Nashville Hot Chicken Leg Quarters and Secret Rub

Joe Fontana – Owner, Fry the Coop
Fry the Coop is celebrating National Hot Chicken Day on March 30th with a special Leg Quarter Plate for $9.99. Order in your favorite heat level from Country (No Heat) to Insanity (RIP). The special Leg Quarter Plate comes with fries and coleslaw and will be available at all the Fry the Coop locations.
Fry the Coop locations:
Chicago – West Town
1529 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
Oak Lawn
5128 W. 95th Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Elmhurst
623 West North Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126
Prospect Heights
580. N. Milwaukee Avenue, Prospect Heights, IL 60070
Tinley Park
16703 South Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477
Recipe:
FRY THE COOP’S NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN LEG QUARTERS AND SECRET RUB
Dry Brine:
4 dark meat chicken leg quarters (bone-in/skin-on, washed, patted dry, Kosher salt, and freshly ground pepper)
Base Rub:
3 tablespoons Cayenne Pepper
1 tablespoon packed Light Brown Sugar
½ teaspoon Paprika
½ teaspoon Garlic Powder
½ teaspoon Onion Powder
Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper
Combine all ingredients into a bowl and mix until full blended
Flour Dredge:
2 cups All Purpose Flour
2 tablespoons of Base Rub
Mix all into a medium shallow pan.
Spicy Dip Coating:
½ cup Lard, melted and heated (or hot frying oil)
3 tablespoons Cayenne Pepper
1 tablespoon packed Light Brown Sugar
Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper
½ teaspoon Paprika
½ teaspoon Garlic Powder
Frying Oil:
Beef Tallow or Vegetable Oil
Directions:
Dry-Brine the Chicken: In a bowl, toss the chicken with two tablespoons of base rub, cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 24 hours.
Make the dip and dredge: In a bowl, whisk together the 3 cups of buttermilk and base rub. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and 2 tablespoons of base rub. Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture followed by the buttermilk mixture, then dredge in the flour again, shaking off the excess after each step. Heat beef fat or vegetable oil in a deep pan and heat until 350 degrees.
Set a wire rack on top of a rimmed baking sheet and set aside. Lower the chicken into the fryer and fry until crisp, 16-18 minutes. Remove the chicken and let it drain on the rack.
Make the spicy coating: Carefully ladle melted beef fat or frying oil into a medium heatproof bowl and whisk in the cayenne pepper, brown sugar, ¾ teaspoon sea salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, the paprika, and garlic powder. Baste the spice mixture over the hot fried chicken and place on rack. Coat each side with additional base rub on both sides thoroughly. Serve hot and enjoy.