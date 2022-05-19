Cedric Harden – Executive Chef, River Roast

River Roast

315 N. LaSalle St. Chicago, IL

(312) 822-0100

http://www.riverroastchicago.com

Recipes:

River Roast’s Signature Mushroom Toast

Roasted Shimeji Mushrooms, Scallions, Herb Aioli

Herb & Garlic Aioli

2 cup Mayo

2 tsp Roasted Garlic puree

4 Tbl Grated Parmesan Cheese

4 Tbl Chopped flat leaf parsley

1 tsp chopped rosemary

2 Tbl Chopped oregano

1 Tbl Salt

1 tsp pepper

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and reserve

Mushroom Toast

2 slice sour dough bread

2 Tbl Herb & Garlic Aioli

1 Pkg White Beech Mushroom

1 Pkg Brown Beech Mushroom

2 oz Scallion

1 Tbl Garlic, Minced

1 Tbl Shallot, Minced

½ tsp chopped parsley

½ tsp chopped rosemary

½ tsp chopped thyme

½ tsp chopped oregano

4 oz canola/ vegetable oil

4 Tbl unsalted butter

1oz sherry vinegar

Salt and pepper TT

In a sauté pan pre heat on high until pan is hot. Add oil and then add mushroom. Let the mushrooms cook and they have browned on one side. Once browned, mix the mushroom to cook through. Add garlic shallot and butter, begin to sweat, then add chopped herbs. Once fragrant season with salt, pepper and sherry vinegar. Set mushroom aside. On a griddle or in a med high pan toast the sour dough bread. spread the herb garlic aioli to the bread and top with cooked mushrooms, garnishing with sliced scallions.

Shaved Spring Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Lemon Vinaigrette

1ea shallot, peeled

3ea garlic cloves

1ea Lemon, zest and juice

¼ cup Champagne Vinegar

1 Tbl Dijon Mustard

1 Cup lemon juice

1 Tbl honey

1 ½ tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 egg yolk

2 cups canola oil

In a blender, blend everything minus the oil very well. Begin to add the oil slowly until emulsified.

Spring Shaved Salad

1 med carrot, shaved

1 watermelon radish or red radish,

1 ea fresh fennel, shaved

3ea asparagus, shaved

¼ cup sugar snap peas, halved

4oz baby arugula

2oz lemon vinaigrette

Salt and pepper

1ea orange, cut into segments.

Mix all ingredients and plate