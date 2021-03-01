Lunchbreak: Mozzarella & Melanzane

Massimo Di Vuolo – Chef/Owner Due Lire

https://due-lire.com/

Lincoln Square Ravenswood Restaurant Week At Home

Orders will be taken March 1st & March 2nd.

Bring multi-course, chef-driven meals to your dining room table with Lincoln Square Ravenswood Restaurant Week at Home. Order your prix-fixe dinner ahead of time for pick-up on March 3rd or 4th.

http://www.lincolnsquare.org/

https://www.lsr.market/restaurant-week

Mozzarella & Melanzane

(Eggplant and Fresh Mozzarella in a cherry tomatoes sauce)
Serves 2-4 people

2 ball of fresh mozzarella cheese (8oz)
2 baby (Chinese) eggplants  sliced in ¼ inch
1/3 cup of olive oil

1 pint of cherry tomatoes
1 tbs balsamic vinaigrette (equal parts of balsamic vinegar and olive oil)

2 slices of Italian bread

1 gloves of garlic sliced

A small bunch of basil leaves
A pinch of chili flakes

Salt and Pepper for seasoning

Extra Virgin olive oil for garnish

In a medium skillet heat half of the olive oil. When it is hot add the sliced eggplant. Cook for few minutes or until a nice dark golden color. Remove it from the pan and put in a bowl add the balsamic vinaigrette and season with salt and pepper. In the meantime in a small pot add the rest of olive oil and the garlic. Let the garlic get light golden and add the halved cherry tomatoes. Cook for about 8 minutes add the fresh basil, the chili flakes and stir for a minute or two. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the stove and pour in a medium size serving platter. Add the fresh mozzarella, cut in 8 wedges, on top of the tomatoes and the eggplants around the cheese. Garnish with fresh basil leaves and extra virgin olive oil. Serve with Italian bread previously grilled. Enjoy!

