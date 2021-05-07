Lunchbreak: Moroccan Bowl

Jon Rollo – Chef/Owner and Commander in Leaf

https://www.greenleafchopshop.com/

Greenleaf at Kitchen United MIX

205 West Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL

Kitchen United Mix – https://www.kitchenunited.com/

Recipe:

Signature Bowl: Moroccan Bowl

kale, farro, quinoa, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, healthy hummus, sliced almonds, citrus cilantro yogurt, roasted butternut squash, brussels sprouts, fresh mint, harissa spice, pomegranate seeds, skinny lemon vinaigrette. Add marinated grilled chicken or grilled salmon for added protein.

Ingredients

Quinoa and Farro: cook separately based on their respective times.

Skinny Lemon Vinaigrette:

Zest of 2 lemons 1.5 cup spoons fresh lemon juice 2 TBSP apple cider vinegar 2 garlic cloves (minced) 2.5 cups Extra Virgin Olive Oil ¾ TBSP oz Shallots (minced) 1 tsp Pink Himalayan Salt & Dash of Black Pepper

1. place all ingredients except the oil into a large container and mix with an immersion blender

2. slowly add the oil to infuse into the dressing with the blender

3. store in a covered, labeled and dated container and keep refrigerated

Healthy Hummus:

½ cup Spinach ½ cup wild arugula 1 tsp Cilantro 1 tsp Chives or Green Onion ½ cup lemon juice 1 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil 4 cups Garbanzo Beans 1 TBSP Pink Himalayan Salt & Dash of Black Pepper

1-In a food processor, combine spinach, cilantro, arugula, green onions, garlic cloves, lemon juice, EVOO and salt & pepper.

2-Add garbanzo beans and process until smooth.

Crispy Shaved Brussels Sprouts:

2 lbs Shredded Brussels Sprouts ¾ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1 TBSP Pink Himalayan Salt & Dash of Black Pepper Place shredded sprouts in a large mixing bowl

2. Add oil and toss to completely coat the shredded sprouts

3. Toss with Salt and Pepper

4. Bake at 375 for 25 minutes or until sprouts begin to brown and turn crispy

5. Remove from oven and immediately cool in walk in

6. Transfer to a container, cover , date, refrigerate

Roasted Butternut Squash:

2 lbs Shredded Brussels Sprouts 3 TBSP Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1 TBSP Pink Himalayan Salt & Dash of Black Pepper

1. Peel squash and cut into 1–2 inch cubes.

2. Toss in large mixing bowl with the oil and salt/pepper mix.

3. Lay out on paper lined sheet pan.

4. Place in oven for 50 minutes @ 300 degrees.

5. Remove from oven and allow to cool at room temperature for 20 minutes.

6. Move sheet pans into walk in to continue cooling to 40 degrees.

7. Transfer into covered container, date, label, and hold in walk in until needed.

Procedures

1-Toast kale, quinoa and farro with skinny lemon zest dressing.

2-Place salad mix in the center of a salad bowl.

3-Add Cilantro yogurt

4-Harissa roasted butternut squash at 7 o’clock

5-Healthy hummus at 9 o’clock

6-Kalamata olives at 11 o’clock

7-Garbanzo beans at 1 o’clock

8-Roasted shaved Brussel sprouts at 3 o’clock

9-Top salad with pickled watermelon radish

10-Sprinkle Harissa over cilantro yogurt and butternut squash

11-Sprinkle fresh mint over the bowl

12-Sprinkle with toasted almonds 13-Garnish with pomegranate seeds