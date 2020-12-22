Lunchbreak: Molletes

Jackie Alpers

http://www.jackiealpers.com

Taste of Tucson cookbook is available now:

Recipe:

Molletes

MAKES 2 SERVINGS

These open-faced breakfast sandwiches are made by slathering refried beans onto

toasted bolillo rolls and then heaping avocado slices, a fried egg, hot sauce, and lots of

cheese on top. If you can’t find bolillos at your local bakery, use a sweet French roll instead.

Ingredients:

2 bolillo rolls or demi baguette, halved lengthwise

1 cup refried beans warmed

½ cup crumbled queso fresco

4 fried eggs

1 medium avocado, sliced

Hot sauce to taste

Sea salt and freshly ground black

pepper to taste

Chile powder to taste

Instructions:

Preheat the broiler.

Toast the bread until golden brown and then place on a foil-lined

baking sheet or toaster oven pan. Heap the beans on top of each bread slice, dividing evenly, then cover with the cheese, again dividing evenly.

Place the sandwiches under the broiler or in the toaster oven until the cheese is melted.

Remove the sandwiches from the oven and layer each with 1 fried egg and a few slices of avocado. Season with hot sauce, salt, pepper and chile powder to taste.