Lunchbreak: Mojo Marinade for a Pig Roast

Chef Joshua Karther, Executive Chef of Water’s Edge at Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook

2815 Jorie Blvd., Oak Brook

Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook Website

Event:

Whiskey’d Off Your Feet, a Macallan Tasting Event, on Friday, September 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The evening’s dinner will feature a pig roast and tasting dishes thoughtfully curated by award-winning Executive Chef Joshua Karther, paired with three Macallan single malt scotches. Guests will mix and mingle on the lakefront patio while delighting in live jazz music by Jack Smith Trio, with picturesque streams and the changing foliage of the surrounding wooded trails as the backdrop. Tickets are $99 per person plus tax and can be purchased on the Water’s Edge OpenTable.

Recipes:

SUCKLING PIG IN LA CAJA CHINA

**This takes a few days advance prep**

Yield: 20 ppl

Ingredients:

Suckling pig 1 about 30 lbs

Pig rub 2 cups

Mojo marinade 14 ounce

Matchlight charcoal 3-14lb bags

Method:

1. Take pig and set on table lined with plastic wrap or foil

2. With back side down spread pig out as much as possible, using a meat cleaver and mallet break rib cage to butterfly well…this will make the placement in the racks much easier

3. Take the strained mojo marinade and pull into meat syringe

4. Inject the pig with the marinade in as many meat places as possible…DO NOT TRY TO INJECT INTO THE SKIN, THIS WILL BEND YOUR NEEDLE

5. Rub the dry rub all over massaging into the meat, sprinkle some on the skin but focus more on the meat

6. At this point place the pig into refrigeration for 24 hours

7. Bring pig out of refrigeration and place between racks using S hooks to clamp down

8. Place pig into Caja China roasting box skin side down, connect a wired thermometer probe in the center of the ham (rear leg) and cover box with the ash pan and charcoal grid

9. Let sit at room temperature for about 2 hours (this will help the pig cook more evenly)

10. Add 14lb bag of charcoal and light up, once lit (about 20 minutes) spread the charcoal evenly over the charcoal grid

11. Cooking time starts now..log in your start time

12. After one hour (1st hour) add another 10 lbs of charcoal and again log time

13. Continue to add 9 lbs of charcoal every hour until you reach 187 degrees on the thermometer

14. Once you reach 187 lift the charcoal grid, shake it well to remove the ashes, and place it on top of the long handles…DO NOT PLACE ON GRASS OR FLOOR AS IT WILL DAMAGE THEM

15. Remove the ash pan from the box and dispose of the ashes…MAKE SURE YOU WATER DOWN THE ASHES ON THE GROUND

16. Flip the pig over to crisp the skin

17. Score the skin using a knife, this also helps to remove the fat

18. Cover box with the ash pan and the charcoal grid; no need to add more charcoal at this time

19. After about 30 minutes take a peak by lifting the ash pan by one end only until desired crispness is where you want it

Pair with your favorite BBQ, Spanish salsa verde or pineapple mango salsa!

PIG RUB

Yield: 1 cup

Ingredients:

Paprika 8 Tablespoon

Chili powder 4 Tablespoon

Cumin 4 Tablespoon

Onion powder 4 teaspoon

Granulated garlic 4 teaspoon

Kosher salt 2 Tablespoon

Dry mustard 2 teaspoon

Black pepper 2 Tablespoon

Dried thyme 1 Tablespoon

Method:

1. Mix all together and reserve for rubbing pig

MOJO MARINADE

Yield: 1 ¾ cup

Ingredients:

Orange juice 12 ounce (1 ½ cups)

Lemon juice 4 ounce (1/2 cup)

Lime juice 4 ounce (1/2 cup)

Oregano ½ cup chopped with stem

Canola oil 1/3 cup

Garlic 10 cloves

jalapenos 3

Method:

1. Place all in blender and blend well

2. Transfer to container and refrigerate overnight

3. Strain and reserve for injection

PINEAPPLE MANGO SALSA

5 Servings

Ingredients:

Pineapple 1/2

Mango 1

Jalapeno 1/2

Small Red onion ½

Cilantro ¼ cup

Lime 1

Kosher salt 1 pinch

Method:

1. Peel pineapple and cut in quarters

2. Cut out the core from each section, reserve other half for future snacking

3. Peel mango and cut from pit

4. Small dice mango and pineapple

5. Small dice jalapeno (remove seeds if you want less spicy)

6. Chop cilantro

7. Roll lime on counter with hand to soften flesh (this will help extract more juice)

8. Toss all ingredients except lime together in bowl mixing well, season with the salt

9. Take the lime and using microplane or zester remove zest and add to bowl

10. Using a pair of tongs squeeze the lime over the salsa getting as much juice as you can

11. Mix well

SPANISH SALSA VERDE

4 Servings

Ingredients:

Garlic 4 cloves

Parsley 2 bunch

Capers 2 Tablespoon

Red wine vinegar 2 Tablespoon

Grated parmesan ½ cup

Red pepper 2 pinch

Method:

1. Finely chop the capers and parsley

2. Smash the garlic with side of your knife and chop fine to “mince”

3. In bowl combine all the ingredients