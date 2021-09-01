Lunchbreak: Mojo Marinade for a Pig Roast

Chef Joshua Karther, Executive Chef of Water’s Edge at Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook
2815 Jorie Blvd., Oak Brook
Event:
Whiskey’d Off Your Feet, a Macallan Tasting Event, on Friday, September 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The evening’s dinner will feature a pig roast and tasting dishes thoughtfully curated by award-winning Executive Chef Joshua Karther, paired with three Macallan single malt scotches. Guests will mix and mingle on the lakefront patio while delighting in live jazz music by Jack Smith Trio, with picturesque streams and the changing foliage of the surrounding wooded trails as the backdrop. Tickets are $99 per person plus tax and can be purchased on the Water’s Edge OpenTable.
Recipes:
SUCKLING PIG IN LA CAJA CHINA
**This takes a few days advance prep**
Yield: 20 ppl
Ingredients:
Suckling pig 1 about 30 lbs
Pig rub 2 cups
Mojo marinade 14 ounce
Matchlight charcoal 3-14lb bags
Method:
1. Take pig and set on table lined with plastic wrap or foil
2. With back side down spread pig out as much as possible, using a meat cleaver and mallet break rib cage to butterfly well…this will make the placement in the racks much easier
3. Take the strained mojo marinade and pull into meat syringe
4. Inject the pig with the marinade in as many meat places as possible…DO NOT TRY TO INJECT INTO THE SKIN, THIS WILL BEND YOUR NEEDLE
5. Rub the dry rub all over massaging into the meat, sprinkle some on the skin but focus more on the meat
6. At this point place the pig into refrigeration for 24 hours
7. Bring pig out of refrigeration and place between racks using S hooks to clamp down
8. Place pig into Caja China roasting box skin side down, connect a wired thermometer probe in the center of the ham (rear leg) and cover box with the ash pan and charcoal grid
9. Let sit at room temperature for about 2 hours (this will help the pig cook more evenly)
10. Add 14lb bag of charcoal and light up, once lit (about 20 minutes) spread the charcoal evenly over the charcoal grid
11. Cooking time starts now..log in your start time
12. After one hour (1st hour) add another 10 lbs of charcoal and again log time
13. Continue to add 9 lbs of charcoal every hour until you reach 187 degrees on the thermometer
14. Once you reach 187 lift the charcoal grid, shake it well to remove the ashes, and place it on top of the long handles…DO NOT PLACE ON GRASS OR FLOOR AS IT WILL DAMAGE THEM
15. Remove the ash pan from the box and dispose of the ashes…MAKE SURE YOU WATER DOWN THE ASHES ON THE GROUND
16. Flip the pig over to crisp the skin
17. Score the skin using a knife, this also helps to remove the fat
18. Cover box with the ash pan and the charcoal grid; no need to add more charcoal at this time
19. After about 30 minutes take a peak by lifting the ash pan by one end only until desired crispness is where you want it
Pair with your favorite BBQ, Spanish salsa verde or pineapple mango salsa!
PIG RUB
Yield: 1 cup
Ingredients:
Paprika 8 Tablespoon
Chili powder 4 Tablespoon
Cumin 4 Tablespoon
Onion powder 4 teaspoon
Granulated garlic 4 teaspoon
Kosher salt 2 Tablespoon
Dry mustard 2 teaspoon
Black pepper 2 Tablespoon
Dried thyme 1 Tablespoon
Method:
1. Mix all together and reserve for rubbing pig
MOJO MARINADE
Yield: 1 ¾ cup
Ingredients:
Orange juice 12 ounce (1 ½ cups)
Lemon juice 4 ounce (1/2 cup)
Lime juice 4 ounce (1/2 cup)
Oregano ½ cup chopped with stem
Canola oil 1/3 cup
Garlic 10 cloves
jalapenos 3
Method:
1. Place all in blender and blend well
2. Transfer to container and refrigerate overnight
3. Strain and reserve for injection
PINEAPPLE MANGO SALSA
5 Servings
Ingredients:
Pineapple 1/2
Mango 1
Jalapeno 1/2
Small Red onion ½
Cilantro ¼ cup
Lime 1
Kosher salt 1 pinch
Method:
1. Peel pineapple and cut in quarters
2. Cut out the core from each section, reserve other half for future snacking
3. Peel mango and cut from pit
4. Small dice mango and pineapple
5. Small dice jalapeno (remove seeds if you want less spicy)
6. Chop cilantro
7. Roll lime on counter with hand to soften flesh (this will help extract more juice)
8. Toss all ingredients except lime together in bowl mixing well, season with the salt
9. Take the lime and using microplane or zester remove zest and add to bowl
10. Using a pair of tongs squeeze the lime over the salsa getting as much juice as you can
11. Mix well
SPANISH SALSA VERDE
4 Servings
Ingredients:
Garlic 4 cloves
Parsley 2 bunch
Capers 2 Tablespoon
Red wine vinegar 2 Tablespoon
Grated parmesan ½ cup
Red pepper 2 pinch
Method:
1. Finely chop the capers and parsley
2. Smash the garlic with side of your knife and chop fine to “mince”
3. In bowl combine all the ingredients