Brian Theis

Book: The Infinite Feast: How to Host the Ones You Love

Recipe:

Mock Turtle Soup

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Turtle soup is a dish that enjoys vast popularity in New Orleans. It is a classic starter at more than one legendary local establishment.

If you have no turtle meat on hand though, what do you do? This recipe is your answer!

1 tablespoon and 1/3 cup canola oil, divided

2 pounds beef chuck for stew, cut in 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium red onion, diced

3 ribs celery, diced

1 medium green bell pepper, diced

2 cups beef broth

2 cups chicken broth

1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon salt

4 chopped hard boiled eggs

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Sherry for serving

In large Dutch oven or heavy pot, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. In batches, cook meat till browned well on all sides. Set meat aside.

Reduce heat to medium-low, add 1/3 cup oil to pot, with wooden spoon scrape up the fond/brown bits/gradoux. After one minute mix in flour. Making small circles, stir constantly to keep roux from sticking or burning. Cook till is a dark caramel color. This will take 20 to 30 minutes so put on some good music!

When roux is ready, add garlic, stir for 30 seconds, then add the trinity (onion, celery, bell pepper). Mix to combine roux with vegetables, about 30 seconds, creating a sticky paste. Add both broths, the tomatoes, the browned meat, the cayenne, the bay leaves. Simmer for 45 minutes partially covered, stirring frequently.

Sprinkle 1 teaspoon of salt over the chopped eggs. Add eggs and lemon juice to soup. Simmer another 15 minutes. Remove bay leaves. Add a splash of Sherry to each serving as preferred.