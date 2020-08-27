Lunchbreak: Mocha Bourbon Pecan Pie

Chef Maya-Camille Broussard

https://www.justiceofthepies.com/

Event:

Justice Of The Pies is joining Hopewell Brewing for a Pop-Up on September 3rd.

Proceeds will benefit the meal donation program through The Trotter Project. https://www.thetrotterproject.org/

Order by August 30th at:

https://www.heycutiepies.com/category/labor-day-pop-up

Pick up on September 3rd:

Thursday, September 3rd from 3 PM to 6 PM at Hopewell Brewing, 2760 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647

Recipe:

Chef Maya-Camille Broussard’s Mocha Bourbon Pecan Pie recipe:

9-in pie pan lined with pie crust

1 ½ c. pecan halves

4 large eggs

1 c. granulated sugar

¼ c. dark Karo syrup

¼ c. chocolate sauce (plus as needed for garnish)

2 oz. bourbon whiskey

½ tbsp. finely ground coffee

1 tsp. Kosher salt

1 tbsp. all-purposed unbleached flour

1. Preheat oven to 325°F.

2. Line the bottom of the pie pan with pecans, evenly distributed. Place the pie plate on a baking sheet.

3. In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs. Add sugar, Karo syrup, chocolate sauce, bourbon, ground coffee, and salt. Whisk to combine the ingredients but do not overmix. Add flour and gently whisk until it’s incorporated.

4. Pour the mixture into the pie plate. Once the pecans have completely floated to the top of the filling mixture, place it in the center rack of the oven. Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until the pie’s center is set.

5. Remove from the oven. Allow to cool. Top pie with additional chocolate sauce and enjoy with ice cream.