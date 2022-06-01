JP Martinez aka Agent Subzero – General Manager, SafeHouse Chicago

SafeHouse Chicago

60 E. Ontario, Chicago, Illinois 60611

(312) 313-1007

http://www.safehousechicago.com

Recipe:

SafeHouse Chicago’s MOAB Burger

Serves 1

INGREDIENTS:

2 – 3.5 oz. Beef Patties (store-bought or hand packed)

1 tsp Salted Butter

1 tbsp “secret sauce” *spies must come try it for themselves!

1 Brioche Hamburger Bun

2 Slices American Cheese

2 slices of maple-peppered bacon

1 fried egg

Salt & Pepper, to taste

So many other ways to further “disguise” your burger…feel free to add your favorite toppings & condiments!

DIRECTIONS:

1 –Prepare the burgers. Generously season both sides of the beef patties with salt and pepper. Heat a skillet or griddle over medium-high heat before placing two patties on the pan. Sear for 2-3 minutes until browned. Flip the patties and top each with one slice of cheese. Cook another 2-3 minutes until the patties are cooked through (cooking time will vary depending on patty thickness).

2 – While the patties are cooking, toast the buns. Brush the buns with salted butter and place butter side down in a pan over high heat for 3 minutes. Set aside.

3 – Next, put the bacon on the griddle next to the burgers and crack one egg onto a skillet, then put it into the oven to cook until over-easy to over-medium at 425.

4 – Assemble the burgers. Place lettuce, tomato, two beef patties, bacon and egg. Then, place the top bun, that has been buttered and slathered with the secret sauce on top of the burger patty and enjoy!