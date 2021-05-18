Lunchbreak: Miso Salmon

Miguel Ortiz

https://sophiasteak.com

Sophia Steak – 1146 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette, IL

Event:

Every Monday, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a live music performance by Morgan Pirtle during dinner service. Starting at 5:30PM through 8:30PM on Mondays. Morgan is a versatile vocalist, who blends jazz and contemporary influences to create ethereal and impactful soundscapes within her original music. Morgan has an extensive background and has performed all over Chicago, including venues and events as the Hyde Park Jazz Festival, Chicago Summer Dance, The Shedd Aquarium’s Jazzin’ at the Shedd series, Schubas, the Jazz Showcase, the Promontory, Emporium, and more.

Recipe:

Sophia Steaks Miso Salmon Recipe

Serves 4 -6

Make 1 day ahead – Miso Marinade and Jasmine Rice

Miso Marinade:

1qt mirin

1qt sake

2 cups sugar

1qt white miso

1. in a sauce pot combine sake and mirin. Cook off the alcohol

2. remove from heat.

3. Add in sugar and miso and whisk until dissolved.

4. divide in half, allow half to cool while you make the miso glaze.

Salmon:

8oz portions, 4 -6 each

When the marinade is cool set salmon filets in marinade and refrigerate for a minimum of 3 hours or up to 12 hours.

Miso Glaze:

1. take half of the marinade and reduce down to half the volume on low heat.

2. cover and refrigerate

Ginger Jasmine Rice:

Make rice 1 day ahead. Store in fridge uncovered overnight.

5 qt jasmine rice

5 cups water

1tbsp kosher salt

1. preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. combine rice, salt and water in a large casserole dish or roasting pan and stir. Cover with plastic and aluminum foil.

3. Place in 350 degree convection oven with high fan for 50 minutes.

4. Remove rice from oven, unwrap and allow to steam off.

5. fluff with a fork or gently with a rubber spatula.

6. spread rice evenly onto full sheet tray and allow the rice to cool at room temp.

Day of procedure:

Ginger Jasmine Rice

5 cups Cooled Rice

1 Green cabbage shredded

1 Green Bell Pepper shredded

1 Red Bell Pepper shredded

1 Carrot shredded

1 tbl green onion

1 tsp thinly sliced fresh ginger

1 tbls chopped cilantro

2 tbls soy sauce (optional, add more based on preference)

1. shred vegetables in Cuisinart or cut into thin slices

3. take 4 cup cooked rice and mix with 1 cup cabbage, 1 cup green bell peppers, 1 cup red bell peppers and 1 cup carrot. Save any additional rice for your next meal.

4. In a large sauté pan or wok combine 1 tbls olive oil with veggies.

5. Sweat vegetables for a few minutes. Add ginger, rice, green onions, cilantro and soy sauce. Sauté until combined.

Miso Salmon:

4 8oz miso marinated salmon

1 tbsp olive oil

Miso glaze

Black sesame seeds to garnish

1. preheat oven to 375 degrees

2. remove salmon from marinade and pat dry

3. add 1 tbls olive oil to sauté pan, place salmon into pan and sear on medium heat until the salmon is golden brown (around 2 minutes) flip and repeat on opposite side.

4. Brush the top of each salmon filet with miso glaze and place in oven at 375 degrees for 5 minutes. If you prefer your salmon more well done add another few minutes in the oven.

Sprinkle with sesame seeds, additional cilantro